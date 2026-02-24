A handful of parent companies control America’s trucking insurance market

This is Part 7 of an ongoing insurance series on the structural failures of America’s trucking insurance system. The previous six installments examined the regulatory gap that allows insurers to bind policies without evaluating carrier safety records (“The Dumping Ground”), the insurer scorecards revealing where crash risk concentrates in specific portfolios (“How Carriers and Insurers Are Subsidizing Failure”), the Risk Retention Group loophole that leaves 209,854 crashes outside state guaranty fund protection (“Trucking’s Shadow Insurance Market”), the $750,000 federal minimum that hasn’t moved since 1980, the chameleon carrier networks exploiting the system’s weakest points, and the real time insurance migration patterns of the most dangerous carriers in America (“Insurers Judged by the Trucking Company They Keep”). Each piece peeled back another layer. This one looks at the undercurrent vs the surface. State National is a Markel subsidiary. Ace is Chubb. The market’s surface diversity masks a consolidation of risk that almost nobody is talking about.

The market might look competitive on the surface, but it is anything but. The names on the insurance certificates change. The holding companies writing the checks don’t. When the next capacity crisis hits, the entire industry will learn this lesson the hard way.

Let’s start with what most people in trucking see. You pull a carrier’s insurance filing from FMCSA’s SAFER system, and you see a company name. Northland Insurance. Great West Casualty. National Indemnity. State National. ACE American. These look like separate companies competing in the same market. They have different logos, different agents, and different phone numbers. A broker pulling certificates might see five different names across five different carrier accounts and assume the risk is spread across five different balance sheets.

It isn’t.

Northland Insurance is a division of Travelers Companies, a Dow 30 component and one of the largest property casualty insurers in the United States. Northland describes itself as the largest trucking wholesale insurance company in the country. Its A.M. Best rating is A++. All of that is Travelers’ balance sheet.

Great West Casualty Company has been a subsidiary of Old Republic International Corporation since 1985. Old Republic is a Fortune 500 holding company with subsidiaries dating back to 1887. Great West’s commercial auto, cargo, inland marine, and workers’ compensation policies are underwritten and issued by Old Republic Insurance Company. The name on the certificate says Great West. The money comes from Old Republic.

National Indemnity Company is one of Berkshire Hathaway’s leading property and casualty subsidiaries, carrying the highest possible A.M. Best rating of A++. It operates through a wholesale distribution network of more than 100 contracted agencies. But it doesn’t stop there. Berkshire Hathaway also controls GEICO’s commercial auto operation, biBERK, Guard Insurance Companies, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies, and Berkshire Hathaway Direct Insurance Company. Each one files BMC-91s independently. Each one appears as a separate insurer in the FMCSA’s records. Every dollar of risk rolls up to the same balance sheet in Omaha. In my previous piece, “How Carriers and Insurers Are Subsidizing Failure,” I noted that three GEICO entities alone account for 5,465 new entrant carrier relationships. Those are Berkshire Hathaway policies.

State National Companies was acquired by Markel Corporation in November 2017 for $919 million and now operates as the largest pure play insurance fronting business in the United States under Markel’s umbrella. State National had six licensed, fully capitalized insurance companies at the time of acquisition, including State National Insurance Company and National Specialty Insurance Company. Both file separately with FMCSA. Both are Markel.

ACE American Insurance Company hasn’t been independent since January 2016, when ACE Limited completed its $29.5 billion acquisition of The Chubb Corporation, creating the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer. The combined company operates in 54 countries with gross written premiums of $37 billion. Every ACE filing in FMCSA’s database is a Chubb policy.

That’s five familiar names in trucking insurance. Behind them sit five parent companies: Travelers, Old Republic, Berkshire Hathaway, Markel, and Chubb. But when you count their subsidiaries, those five parents control far more than five filing entities in the FMCSA system.

The numbers

The global commercial auto insurance market was valued at $160.4 billion in 2023, according to Allied Market Research, and is projected to reach $390.5 billion by 2033. North America holds the largest regional share at over 35%. The commercial truck fleet insurance segment alone is estimated at $15.3 billion as of 2024.

In my analysis of 2.8 million insurer-carrier relationships in FMCSA data, I identified over 3,730 distinct insurance entities that filed proof of coverage on behalf of interstate motor carriers. That number sounds like a competitive market. But roughly half of those entities are subsidiaries, affiliates, fronting carriers, or surplus lines vehicles that ultimately roll up to a much smaller number of parent company balance sheets.

The 50 largest insurers by carrier count cover 55.2% of all active interstate carriers. The remaining 3,680 entities split the other 44.8%. Many of those top 50 share parent companies. The number of truly independent capital pools backing the American trucking insurance market is far smaller than what the filing data suggests.

According to NAIC data, Berkshire Hathaway is the fifth-largest commercial auto insurer by market share at approximately 3.7%. Liberty Mutual sits at 3.9% and Zurich at 3.2%. Those numbers sound modest until you realize they represent shares calculated by an individual legal entity. Aggregate Berkshire’s subsidiaries, Travelers’ subsidiaries, Chubb’s subsidiaries, Old Republic’s subsidiaries, and Markel’s subsidiaries into their parent company groups, and the concentration picture changes dramatically.

The fronting problem makes it worse

State National, now a Markel subsidiary, is the largest and longest-running pure play fronting carrier in the United States. A fronting carrier provides its A-rated paper and 50-state licensing authority to managing general agents and program administrators who design, sell, and administer the actual insurance programs. The reinsurer behind the curtain bears the real risk. State National collects a ceding fee. The MGA runs the show. The certificate of insurance says State National Insurance Company at the bottom.

State National generated approximately $1.3 billion in gross written premiums before the Markel acquisition. That’s $1.3 billion worth of policies whose names on the paper don’t tell you who actually bears the risk. The carrier buying the policy doesn’t know. The broker placing the policy doesn’t know. The shipper, who is checking the certificate, doesn’t know. And FMCSA, which only checks that a BMC-91 form is on file, definitely doesn’t know.

A former State National executive explained the appeal to Markel in an industry interview. State National had six licensed, fully capitalized insurance companies. That meant you could write two competing trucking programs in the same state, one under State National Insurance Company and another under National Specialty Insurance Company, both using the same Markel balance sheet. The two MGAs would compete with each other using the same paper. Locally, they appeared separate and different. On the books, the exposure consolidated to the same parent.

This is what superficial diversification looks like in practice. Multiple brand names. Multiple agent relationships. Multiple certificates. One balance sheet.

Why this matters

This concentration problem exists against the backdrop of the most hostile litigation environment the trucking industry has ever faced. In “The Dumping Ground,” I reported that the average nuclear verdict in a trucking crash case now exceeds $20 million. The minimum coverage limit is 3.75% of that. In “How Carriers and Insurers Are Subsidizing Failure,” I showed that 13 insurers simultaneously insure at least 500 carriers each and have at least 50% of their book in HIGH or CRITICAL risk tiers. In “Trucking’s Shadow Insurance Market,” I documented that Risk Retention Groups covering 209,854 crashes operate entirely outside state guaranty fund protection.

Verdicts exceeding $1 million have increased 235% since 2012. A 2024 Allianz Commercial report found that nuclear verdicts tripled since 2020, growing 27% in 2023 alone. Thermonuclear verdicts increased 35% that same year. In 2024, a St. Louis jury delivered a $462 million verdict in a trucking products liability case. A Florida jury awarded $141.5 million against a small trucking company that no longer exists. Werner Enterprises reported a significant fourth-quarter earnings miss, driven by outsized insurance claims.

Commercial auto liability insurance has been unprofitable for insurance companies for 14 consecutive years. That’s a structural condition, and it’s making some insurers extremely selective. Capacity in the marketplace, especially for auto liability coverage, is described by industry executives as limited. Fleets that refuse to adopt cameras and telematics cannot receive insurance quotes from many companies that, over the last 6 to 18 months, have started mandating this technology.

Now imagine one of those handful of parent companies decides it’s had enough. Not one subsidiary pulling back. The entire holding company is making a strategic decision to reduce exposure to commercial trucking across all its subsidiaries simultaneously. The capacity that evaporates won’t come from any one insurer. It will come from every subsidiary under that parent’s umbrella at once, and the carriers, brokers, and shippers who never looked past the subsidiary name won’t understand what hit them until it’s too late.

The brokerage side is consolidating

The concentration isn’t limited to the carriers of risk. The distribution side is undergoing the same compression, funded by private equity. AssuredPartners, backed by Apax Partners, has completed more than 200 acquisitions since 2011, including multiple trucking insurance agencies. Hub International, backed by Hellman & Friedman, has acquired firms including Easy Truck Insurance Services. Hilb Group, backed by ABRY Partners, has completed 29 agency acquisitions since 2009. NSM Insurance Group, also backed by ABRY, was later acquired by White Mountains Insurance Group.

The agencies keep their local names. The agent you’ve worked with for 20 years still answers the phone. But the entity that controls which markets are accessed, which carriers are quoted, and which programs are pushed is increasingly a private equity portfolio company, making decisions based on margin optimization rather than relationship longevity.

When the same PE firm owns the brokerage and a different PE firm provides the capital behind the insurer’s reinsurance program, the entire chain from agent to carrier to insurer to reinsurer starts to look less like a competitive market and more like a vertically aligned pipeline with a handful of tollbooths.

The chameleon carriers

In “Insurers Judged by the Trucking Company They Keep,” I tracked the real-time insurance migration patterns of some of the most dangerous carriers in America. KG Line Group, 310 trucks claimed from a residential home in Streamwood, Illinois, migrated from Artisan and Truckers Casualty to Sutton National to AmTrust Insurance Company to Universal Casualty Risk Retention Group. Each insurer’s name looked different. Who owns those names?

When a chameleon carrier network bounces from subsidiary to subsidiary, it may look like the carrier is moving between independent markets. It may not be. If those subsidiaries share a parent company, or if the fronting carrier behind them shares a parent, the risk isn’t actually moving. It’s staying on the same balance sheet under a different label.

In “Trucking’s Shadow Insurance Market,” I documented how Spirit Commercial Auto Risk Retention Group collapsed, leaving crash victims with uncollectible judgments. Global Hawk RRG followed, with $19 million embezzled and 1,008 trucks effectively uninsured. These smaller, opaque entities operate in the same ecosystem where parent-company ownership is most difficult to trace. The long tail of 3,680 smaller insurance entities in my data accounts for 44.8% of carriers but 72.3% of all crashes. That’s the same segment where fronting arrangements, surplus lines subsidiaries, and specialty programs are most common. And where parent company tracing is most essential.

What should happen

FMCSA should require parent company disclosure in insurance filings. Right now, a BMC-91 form lists the insurer of record. It does not identify the parent company, the fronting arrangement, or the reinsurer bearing the actual risk. If FMCSA required ultimate parent company identification in insurance filings, regulators, researchers, and the market itself could see the real concentration of risk in this industry. That’s not a heavy regulatory lift. It’s a data field.

State insurance departments should monitor concentration risk at the parent-company level in the commercial trucking industry. If one holding company’s subsidiaries collectively insure more than a certain percentage of carriers in a given state, that’s a concentration risk that the state’s guaranty fund may not be equipped to handle in an insolvency scenario. This is especially critical for Risk Retention Groups, which are not backed by state guaranty funds at all and operate nationally under single state oversight.

Shippers, brokers, and freight intermediaries should start looking past the name on the certificate. If your top five carriers are insured by five different subsidiary names that all roll up to the same parent, you don’t have five independent insurance relationships. You have one. Your counterparty risk is concentrated in a single holding company’s strategic decision to stay in or exit the trucking insurance market.

This is the insurer scoring work we are building at www.theteaintel.com. Our 0 to 100 carrier risk score already incorporates insurer quality as a weighted variable, built from the same dataset that produced the scorecards in this series. But insurer quality, properly measured, can’t stop at the subsidiary name. It has to account for parent company stability, portfolio concentration, and the structural dynamics that determine whether that insurer will still be writing trucking policies 12 months from now.

What’s next?

The American Trucking Associations projects the industry’s revenue will grow from $906 billion in 2024 to $1.46 trillion by 2035. Total truck tonnage is expected to rise from 11.27 billion tons to 13.99 billion tons. The industry is getting bigger. The insurance pool backing it is getting narrower. That is a structural vulnerability that nobody in a position of authority is addressing.

The names on the certificates are a shell game. Behind the dozens of subsidiary brands filing BMC-91s with the FMCSA are a much smaller number of parent companies making strategic decisions about how much trucking risk they’re willing to absorb. The market looks broad. It isn’t. The risk looks diversified. It isn’t. And when the next capacity crisis arrives, the carriers, brokers, and shippers who never bothered to look past the subsidiary name are going to find out just how narrow the real market was all along.

Over the course of this series, we’ve documented the underwriting gap, the scorecard data, the RRG loophole, the chameleon carrier insurance migration, and the insurer portfolios where crash risk concentrates. This piece adds the final structural layer. The insurance market didn’t just fail to serve as a safety net. It created an illusion of competitive breadth while consolidating exposure into a handful of holding company portfolios. That’s a systemic risk hiding in plain sight.

And the truck is still rolling.

