A look at this week’s top stories

Should UPS have been bigger as well as better?

For the first 30 or so months of her tenure, UPS CEO Carol B. Tomé had the wind at her back. For the past year, however, a gale force storm has been blowing right at the company. The question is whether she can steer Big Brown through an environment bereft of tailwinds that may have spawned a false sense of security.

‘Take Our Border Back’ convoy ends with rallies in 3 states

Several hundred people gathered in three border states Saturday to call for stricter immigration security, ending the cross-country “Take Our Border Back” convoy that traveled from Virginia to Texas last week.

FMCSA calls out sham towing fees charged to truckers

A proposed rule aimed at cracking down on junk fees charged to consumers has caught the attention of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.





Georgia-based trucking company files for bankruptcy

A 25-year-old Georgia-based trucking company, which has 60 drivers and 33 power units, recently filed for bankruptcy protection.

Mexico’s truckers plan nationwide strike against cargo theft

Truckers across Mexico planned to go on strike Monday to protest rising cargo theft and violence against freight transporters on the country’s roadways.