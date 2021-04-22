A perfect fit for managed transportation — Point of Sale

ArcBest is more than logistics. Whatever you do, whatever you ship, ArcBest makes it easier for you to do business. ArcBest combines reliable capacity, innovative technology and trusted relationships to take the complexity out of your supply chain and keep your shipments moving. That’s what makes ArcBest more than logistics.

Deciding how to manage your transportation needs can be tricky, especially for small businesses or retailers that may not have the budget to spend on big-name carriers. That’s where outsourcing your transportation needs can be beneficial.

On this episode of Point of Sale, Andrew Cox discusses the benefits and the downsides of managed transportation in the retail world. Cox welcomes Danny Loe, chief yield officer and president of asset-light logistics at ArcBest, to talk about how 3PLs play a huge role in moving retail freight.

They discuss how shippers can take advantage of technology resources by using transportation managers without having to invest in that tech themselves. They also talk about how it is important for smaller businesses to foster strong relationships with TMS providers and use that middle man to bridge the gap between shipper and carrier.

