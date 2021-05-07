A supply chain for telemedicine — Medically Necessary

This podcast is brought to you by Ryder, the only fully integrated logistics & transportation provider in the industry. Ryder’s solutions cover the entire supply chain including warehousing, transportation logistics, e-commerce fulfillment, & last mile. Discover how Ryder can make you ever better at ryder.com.

Many hospital systems saw telehealth visits skyrocket during 2020, and some providers are expecting telehealth appointments to remain well above pre-pandemic levels. That means health care supply chain professionals will need to adjust to the changing ways of seeing patients.

On this episode of Medically Necessary, Matt Blois looks at what it will take to develop a supply chain that is functional for doctors practicing in hospitals and at home.

Blois welcomes Teresa Dail, Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s chief supply chain officer, to discuss how she saw her hospital adjust during the pandemic.

Dail recently started a new company under the Vanderbilt umbrella called CareFluent Connect, which provides medical devices and equipment that patients need after a procedure.

A big focus of the company is making sure patients can give their doctor feedback about whether the equipment they received is working well. But the company’s focus on providing medical products to patients once they leave a hospital also offers a preview of how the health care supply chain could work for patients using telemedicine as a primary way of seeking care.

