A Very WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Christmas ‘21

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are celebrating the season on the most festive WHAT THE TRUCK?!? of the year. We’re bringing cheer, songs, presents and knowledge from across the freight universe.

We’re joined by special guests Craig Fuller, founder and CEO at FreightWaves; Jett McCandless, founder and CEO at project44; Jose Soccoro of Central States Manufacturing; Salvatore Mercogliano, Ph.D., Chair, Department of History Criminal Justice and Political Science at Campbell University; Jackson Stanley, Logistics Advisor at Bridge Logistics, Inc.

Have a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year! We’ll be back January 5th 2022!

