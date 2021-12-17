  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

A Very WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Christmas ‘21

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, December 17, 2021
Less than a minute

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are celebrating the season on the most festive WHAT THE TRUCK?!? of the year. We’re bringing cheer, songs, presents and knowledge from across the freight universe. 

We’re joined by special guests Craig Fuller, founder and CEO at FreightWaves; Jett McCandless, founder and CEO at project44; Jose Soccoro of Central States Manufacturing; Salvatore Mercogliano, Ph.D., Chair, Department of History Criminal Justice and Political Science at Campbell University; Jackson Stanley, Logistics Advisor at Bridge Logistics, Inc.

Have a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year! We’ll be back January 5th 2022!

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

