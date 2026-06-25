A year later, Mack continues push into OTR truck market with pair of updates

Allentown, PA–A little more than a year ago, Mack Trucks commenced a drive into a market where its widely-known brand had not made much of an impact: over the road trucking.

At an April 2025 gala attended by a crowd numbered in the hundreds, shortly after an event with the trucking press, Mack returned to its Brooklyn roots to reveal the Pioneer, its new entry designed to snag more market share in the OTR segment. (Mack was founded in Brooklyn by the Mack Brothers in the early 20th century).

Fourteen months later, Mack last week brought a group of trucking journalists to its research center here, near its key North American production plant, to talk about how the growth strategy is progressing, including a discussion about some changes in its product offerings.

The Mack offerings in the over the road space are the Pioneer, which was the focus of the 2025 launch in Brooklyn, and the Anthem, whose existence dates back several years but which underwent an overhaul soon after the launch of the Pioneer.

Full order book for ’26

While production numbers weren’t disclosed, the most positive indicator is that Mack’s order book for both the Pioneer and Anthem is sold out through the end of the year.

The presentations and interactive demonstrations in Allentown–this correspondent got to drive a Pioneer on the company’s test track and managed not to crash it–stressed many of the differences between the latest updates in the Pioneer and the Anthem. (A subsequent ride on the highway had a Mack employee behind the wheel).

Pioneer’s standard features in its updated version features a 76-inch sleeper, compared to a 64-inch sleeper available in the Anthem and the earlier version of the Pioneer.

The Pioneer also has what the company calls a battery driven integrated parking cooler, an Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) that can provide air conditioning to the driver using the sleeper cab.

BBC differences are significant

The Bumper-to-Back-of-Cab (BBC) on the Pioneer is 125.5 inches, compared to a 113.5 BBC for the Anthem. That length on the Anthem was reduced in its latest iteration from 117 inches.

“”We previously had just the Anthem that was really our do-it-all highway tractor,” Blake Routh, Mack Trucks senior highway product manager, said in a presentation. “It was used in long haul, it was used in regional haul. When we launched the Pioneer we really moved from one truck with just the Anthem to now two trucks with the Pioneer and the new Anthem.”

Routh said the two trucks are the same in many ways “at the surface. But they’re designed to really maximize different things.”

That BBC is the key difference, Routh said. “The Pioneer is designed with that longer nose, and it’s really intended to be the more over the road tractor,” he added.

Routh said the reduction in the Anthem’s BBC enables the Anthem to be better suited to some markets, like a denser urban landscape. “It can really operate anywhere, but in those tighter areas, the Anthem is going to really excel with that shorter nose,” he said.

The powertrain on both trucks is identical. But Routh said the aerodynamics of the Pioneer will give it slightly better fuel efficiency than the Anthem.

Comfort a selling point

Routh, along with David Galbraith, Mack vice president of global brand and marketing and the various Mack employees who led the test track and highway rides, made clear that one marketing push for the Pioneer and Anthem will be that, as Routh said, “both trucks are extremely comfortable.”

There are four main selling points for the two trucks, Routh said, and the first one he cited was comfort. The other three: safety, efficiency and uptime. “These are the things that we talk to our customers day in and day out,” he said.

One of the main comfort points touted by Routh as well as the drivers escorting the track and highway rides was the proximity of dashboard controls to the driver.

Dashboard controls are “very easy to reach,” Routh said. “We want the driver to be comfortable and able to reach everything. If they’re looking for buttons, they’re not going to be looking at the road. We want them to be able to easily get to it.”

“This truck is really designed and focused around what the driver wants,” Routh added. With the additional nine inches in the Pioneer cab, Routh said it “starts narrower in the front, and then it expands out, which allows us to deliver a wider cab and a wider sleeper area to the customer.”

The comfort aspect of the updated Pioneer discussed by Mack officials also features the company’s proprietary APU, the “parking cooler,” that allows power to the sleeper cab for such services as air conditioning without idling the diesel engine.

Routh said the APU is installed at the Mack factory, and is designed by the company as well. A third-party APU means truck owners, faced with problems with the unit, will need to send their truck to an outside company, he added.

With the proprietary Mack APU, Routh said, ‘you only talk to one person. You don’t have to go to another person, you go to the dealer. This allows us to seamlessly integrate.”

The full order book for the rest of the year is a positive start. Where does it go from here?

Smaller fleet success, bigger fleets eyed

Routh said historically Mack “has done a really good job in the smaller fleet market, and I’d say that trend is continuing.”

But he added that “we’ve had some really good discussions and wins with larger fleets as well. So I’d say we’re doing quite well.”

Galbraith said that marketing of the new vehicles is proceeding on several fronts, “but we realize that our most powerful advocate is word of mouth ambassadorship.”

“So we get people to put their butts in the seats, and once they realize they like it, they sell it themselves. The trucks are amazing. It’s just a matter of proving the value.”

Even with the positive signals coming out of a full order book, Routh conceded that the marketing push for the Pioneer and the Anthem is “still fairly early.”

“We’re still learning how the market’s going to go,” he said. “Our customers are still learning, because this is new territory for them.”

But there’s enough of a history in just over a year that, as Routh said, “the second set of orders have changed even from the first set. And the third set is probably going to change a little bit too, and then eventually we’ll probably get a little bit of understanding of where each one’s going to go.”

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