AB5, Broker Bonds & You: A Simple Breakdown for Fleets

If you’ve ever asked yourself, “Do I need my own broker bond?” or “What does this AB5 stuff mean for me now that I’m running under my own authority?” you’re not alone. It’s a lot to sort out between regulatory shifts, legal gray areas and the ever-blurring line between independent contractor and employee. So let’s make it easy. Here’s what AB5 and broker bonds mean for you, whether you’re behind the wheel or managing your first truck.
What is AB5 and Why Should You Care?
California’s Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) wasn’t written with truckers in mind, but it’s sure hitting our industry square in the teeth. AB5 redefines what it means to be an independent contractor in California. The “ABC test” was introduced. It says that if you’re doing the same type of work as the person paying you, like hauling freight for a motor carrier, you might legally be considered their employee, not an independent contractor. That’s a problem for owner-operators leased on to larger carriers in California. It puts lease arrangements in legal limbo.
After a lengthy legal battle, AB5 was upheld and is now being enforced. The fallout? Many carriers have had to restructure their lease agreements, abandon California operations or encourage drivers to obtain their authority. For new MCs, that opens up a whole new can of regulatory worms, including the question of whether they need their own broker bond.
What Is a Broker Bond, and When Do You Need One?
Let’s cut through it. Say you’re only running freight under your own MC number as a carrier, In that case, you don’t need a broker bond, but if you want to broker freight, meaning you arrange loads between a shipper and another motor carrier, then you need a broker authority and a $75,000 surety bond, known in the industry as a BMC-84.
This bond is the government’s way of making sure brokers pay carriers. It’s your financial promise to do things right. But lately, the broker bond world’s been messy. Claims are rising, fraud is rampant, and bond underwriters are tightening their criteria. Some companies are even requiring collateral from new brokers or refusing applicants with no financial history.
Why This Matters Right Now
With AB5 pushing more owner-operators to get their own authority, some folks think the next step is to broker loads, maybe to keep trucks busy and make a little margin on the side. Brokering freight without the proper authority and bond isn’t just illegal; it’s asking for fines, shutdowns and maybe even lawsuits. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is cracking down, and more insurance companies are flagging “double brokering” as a serious risk exposure.
Even more, the market is watching. Tools like Freight Validate, and the FMCSA’s new identity verification initiatives are being built to sniff out the fakes, the ghost MCs and the shell companies trying to operate without proper bonding. So if you’re serious about brokering freight legally, play it clean, get bonded, and don’t try to run in both lanes without the correct paperwork.
So What’s a Trucking Business to Do?
If you’re running freight for customers, focus on being a carrier. Build relationships, maintain compliance and ensure your operations are clean and defensible. Start by learning the process if you want to dip into brokering, now or later. Understand what it takes to maintain a broker bond, as well as how to protect against financial risk exposure and how to avoid any shady double-brokering that could cost you your MC number or reputation.
AB5 is shaking up the definition of independence. Broker bonds are raising the bar on accountability and between fraud, enforcement and shifting regulations, this industry demands more transparency than ever.
Get smart now, whether you’re on your first truck or building a small fleet. Don’t mix roles unless you’re legally structured to handle both. Because in today’s environment, one wrong move doesn’t just cost you a load, it could cost you your livelihood.