AB5, Broker Bonds & You: A Simple Breakdown for Fleets

If you’ve ever asked yourself, “Do I need my own broker bond?” or “What does this AB5 stuff mean for me now that I’m running under my own authority?” you’re not alone. It’s a lot to sort out between regulatory shifts, legal gray areas and the ever-blurring line between independent contractor and employee. So let’s make it easy. Here’s what AB5 and broker bonds mean for you, whether you’re behind the wheel or managing your first truck.

What is AB5 and Why Should You Care?

California’s Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) wasn’t written with truckers in mind, but it’s sure hitting our industry square in the teeth. AB5 redefines what it means to be an independent contractor in California. The “ABC test” was introduced. It says that if you’re doing the same type of work as the person paying you, like hauling freight for a motor carrier, you might legally be considered their employee, not an independent contractor. That’s a problem for owner-operators leased on to larger carriers in California. It puts lease arrangements in legal limbo.

After a lengthy legal battle, AB5 was upheld and is now being enforced. The fallout? Many carriers have had to restructure their lease agreements, abandon California operations or encourage drivers to obtain their authority. For new MCs, that opens up a whole new can of regulatory worms, including the question of whether they need their own broker bond.



