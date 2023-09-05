Acertus acquires vehicle transporter RCG Logistics

Automotive logistics-as-a-service platform Acertus announced Tuesday its acquisition of transportation provider and vehicle resale company RCG Logistics. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition positions Acertus as a comprehensive platform capable of serving a wide range of vehicle types and offerings as the global automotive market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% to $28.7 billion by 2030, according to Contrive Datum Insights.

RCG Logistics will immediately be integrated under the Acertus brand, according to the announcement.

Acertus CEO Trent Broberg said the RCG acquisition is part of the company’s commitment to creating an all-inclusive automotive platform.

“We are hyper-focused on serving the needs of our customers and delivering a full suite of vehicle logistics services through strategic partnerships and investments. RCG shares our commitment to customers and the logistics industry, demonstrated by their consistent track record of innovation, performance excellence, and profitable growth,” Broberg said.

RCG Logistics, established in 2005, shares this vision.





“The platform will provide increased operational support, improved technology, and a stronger infrastructure to deliver a world-class customer experience. Our customers and vendors will continue to receive the same exceptional attention from our dedicated professionals while getting the advantage of ACERTUS’s suite of services, including storage, title, registration, and much more,” Vick Kuzmenko, co-founder and CEO of RCG Logistics, said in Tuesday’s announcement.

Previous partnerships

In May 2021, Acertus partnered with DrivrzXchange, an online car marketplace platform, to facilitate the pickup and delivery of vehicles bought and sold on DrivrzXchange. The partnership enabled Acertus to transport vehicles acquired or sold on the platform directly to buyers’ destinations anywhere in the United States, as well as to auto dealerships using DrivrzXchange.

Broberg said the partnership aligned with Acertus’ vision to simplify and streamline automotive logistics through powerful technology solutions and helped DrivrzXchange expand its services across all 50 states.

The RCG acquisition is Acertus’ fourth strategic move. It previously acquired MetroTitle, Amerifleet and McNutt with its parent company, MetroGistics.

