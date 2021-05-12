Online marketplace DrivrzXchange partners with ACERTUS

DrivrzXchange, an online car marketplace platform, has reached an agreement with ACERTUS to facilitate the pickup and delivery of all cars bought and sold on DrivrzXchange.

Under the agreement, ACERTUS will pick up vehicles acquired or sold on DrivrzXchange and deliver them directly to the purchasers’ destination, anywhere in the United States. ACERTUS will also deliver vehicles to auto dealerships that use DrivrzXchange.

DrivrzXchange, launched at the end of March, is the online marketplace for Burlington, Canada-based PowerBand Solutions (TSXV: PBX).

“ACERTUS is excited to partner with the PowerBand team,” Trent Broberg, ACERTUS CEO, said in a statement. “We not only share the same vision of simplifying and streamlining automotive logistics through powerful technology solutions but have a strong desire to help move inventory faster, particularly at a time when buyers and sellers need it the most.”

St. Louis-based ACERTUS is a technology-enabled automotive logistics and services provider.

“This partnership lets DrivrzXchange expand across the U.S. with facilitating locations in all 50 states,” said Darrin Swenson, COO of PowerBand Solutions and D2D Auto Auction.

D2D Auto Auction is co-owned by PowerBand Solutions and Arkansas-based financier Bryan Hunt, director of J.B. Hunt Transport, in a 50-50 partnership.

DrivrzXchange aims to be a simple, transparent platform to assist consumers with selling or buying a vehicle. DrivrzXchange is being piloted in northwest Arkansas. It will be strategically rolled out across the U.S. in the second half of 2021, according to a release.

Through the partnership, ACERTUS will connect DrivrzXchange users to a network of preapproved, vetted carriers representing 20,000 tractor-trailers and more than 1,000 truck drivers across North America.

ACERTUS offers automotive logistics services, including vehicle transport, title and registration, vehicle storage, care and maintenance, and compliance. Pickup and delivery services are expected to begin July 15.

“This collaboration builds upon several other recent efforts in our digital transformation journey to enable more automotive sellers with the ability to offer a seamless home delivery experience, which is timely given shifts in customer needs and expectations during this unprecedented time,” Broberg said.

