ACT Research reveals how fast trucking capacity is shrinking

ACT Research’s October research is one of the first comprehensive looks at the trucking market since English Language Proficiency enforcement has been toughened, and impacts to trucking capacity are clear. What isn’t obvious, though, is whether the demand side of the market will show up.

The ACT For-Hire Trucking Index depicts a landscape where for-hire trucking capacity is contracting. According to the report, the Capacity Index increased by 2.1 points month-over-month to 47.5 in September. This tells us that capacity is indeed contracting. Analyst Carter Vieth from ACT Research highlighted a crucial aspect: “A key piece regarding capacity is the 32% reduction in tractor build from H1 to H2 of this year, which notably took tractor build below replacement levels.” This substantial cut in tractor builds is shrinking the overall number of units available in the US market.

In tandem with capacity contractions, the heightened enforcement of ELP standards by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is poised to clean up the industry’s driver pool and potentially constrain capacity in a material way. As noted in ACT’s research, 10% of truck drivers might not meet these standards, potentially creating a capacity crunch in the less compliant lower end of the spot market, where many freight brokers cover their shipments. Stricter ELP requirements may cause a significant reshuffling in the labor market, fundamentally impacting the availability of qualified drivers.

While factors that tend to constrain capacity are in the headlines, other macroeconomic variables are blocking a robust rise in freight rates. Volumes present a more complex picture. The Volume Index, as reported by ACT, rose to 55.1 in September—its highest in over a year—indicating a rebound in volumes. Vieth pointed out, “Volumes are tricky to parse in the near-term, with clear risks, but also very clear positives for for-hire happening concurrently.” Consumer spending increases have helped buoy inventory levels without causing overstock, even while sectors such as manufacturing and housing remain sluggish.