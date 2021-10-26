  • ITVI.USA
    15,484.520
    -72.190
    -0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.864
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.280
    -0.250
    -1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,476.270
    -70.710
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.890
    0.070
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.540
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    0.030
    2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.660
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.360
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    0.080
    2%
  • WAIT.USA
    129.000
    2.000
    1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,484.520
    -72.190
    -0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.864
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.280
    -0.250
    -1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,476.270
    -70.710
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.890
    0.070
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.540
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    0.030
    2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.660
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.360
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    0.080
    2%
  • WAIT.USA
    129.000
    2.000
    1.6%
FreightWaves TVNewsPut That Coffee Down

Adversity equals success — Put That Coffee Down

Challenging yourself in sales leads to bigger growth

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, October 26, 2021
Less than a minute

Kevin Hill welcomes Surge Transportation founder Omar Singh to this episode of Put That Coffee Down. They dig through growth under stress and why adversity can be the biggest benefit to your book of business. 

Singh has known his fair share of tough times, building a business from the ground up into a successful brokerage, and handling the challenges along the way. 

You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, October 26, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.