Adversity equals success — Put That Coffee Down
Challenging yourself in sales leads to bigger growth
Kevin Hill welcomes Surge Transportation founder Omar Singh to this episode of Put That Coffee Down. They dig through growth under stress and why adversity can be the biggest benefit to your book of business.
Singh has known his fair share of tough times, building a business from the ground up into a successful brokerage, and handling the challenges along the way.
You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.