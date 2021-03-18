  • ITVI.USA
    15,276.030
    -47.610
    -0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.200
    -0.100
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,232.940
    -40.890
    -0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.670
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.060
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.410
    -0.190
    -5.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.490
    -0.070
    -4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.880
    -0.040
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.360
    0.040
    1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.390
    0.050
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    122.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,276.030
    -47.610
    -0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.200
    -0.100
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,232.940
    -40.890
    -0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.670
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.060
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.410
    -0.190
    -5.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.490
    -0.070
    -4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.880
    -0.040
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.360
    0.040
    1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.390
    0.050
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    122.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
FreightWaves Insiders PodcastNews

AI, where drivers make the first move, with FleetOps CEO Chris Atkinson – FreightWaves Insiders

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, March 18, 2021
0 6 Less than a minute
Canva / Dooner

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with FleetOps CEO Chris Atkinson to talk about trucking technophobia, digital freight brokerages vs. digital freight matching, building an AI FreightTech company, and what FleetOps is more like — Tinder, Bumble or FarmersOnly?

Subscribe to FreightWaves Insiders wherever you get your podcasts and never miss an episode. New shows drop every Thursday.

Listen to more FreightWaves Podcasts

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Spotify

Tags
Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, March 18, 2021
0 6 Less than a minute
Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc