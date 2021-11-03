  • ITVI.USA
    15,727.560
    -32.650
    -0.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.878
    -0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.980
    0.090
    0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,684.290
    -33.790
    -0.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.900
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.600
    0.060
    1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.370
    0.080
    6.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.620
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.040
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.060
    -0.040
    -1%
  • WAIT.USA
    129.000
    2.000
    1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,727.560
    -32.650
    -0.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.878
    -0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.980
    0.090
    0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,684.290
    -33.790
    -0.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.900
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.600
    0.060
    1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.370
    0.080
    6.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.620
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.040
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.060
    -0.040
    -1%
  • WAIT.USA
    129.000
    2.000
    1.6%
Air CargoAmerican ShipperCanadaCompany earningsNews

Air Canada rides auxiliary freighters to record cargo revenue

Airline narrows losses in Q3 as government loosens travel restrictions

Photo of Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Follow on Twitter Tuesday, November 2, 2021
2 minutes read
Tail end of an Air Canada jet with cargo loaded in rear door.
Cargo was a tailwind for Air Canada earnings in the third quarter. (Photo: Air Canada)

Air Canada finally transitioned to full recovery from the pandemic during the third quarter, behind its U.S. peers, with the help of record cargo revenues.

The Canadian carrier on Tuesday posted CA$366 million ($291 million) of revenue from cargo operations, aided by the continued heavy use of passenger aircraft as dedicated freighters. Cargo sales were more than double the level during the third quarter of 2019. Air Canada (OTCUS: ACDVF), for the first time,  surpassed CA$1 billion ($795 million) in cargo revenue for the first nine months of the year.

During the quarter, traffic and yield increased by 59.3% and 6.4%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2020. A total of 2,101 cargo-only flights were operated in the third quarter of 2021 and represented revenues of $183 million or 50% of cargo revenues in the quarter. 

Year-to-date through September, traffic and yield increased by 30.7% and 21.2%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2020. Air Canada operated a total of 7,720 cargo-only flights that represented 59% of cargo revenues during the period. Demand for air cargo services remained strong at the end of the third quarter of 2021, it said.

Air Canada has made cargo a more strategic part of its business since the start of the pandemic with the use of passenger freighters, removing seats for cabin loading in seven widebody jets, launching a freighter division and refurbishing older passenger aircraft to carry pallets on the main deck, expanding the refrigerated warehouse in Toronto, and releasing an application programming interface for customers to directly connect their systems to Air Canada’s cargo reservation system.

The first of eight Boeing 767 freightesr is scheduled to be delivered by conversion specialist Israel Aircraft Industries by the end of the year. 

During the first quarter of 2022, Air Canada will return some of its passenger freighters to full-time passenger duty, but the increase in international flying will provide much more belly capacity, offsetting the loss in dedicated cargo space, Chief Commercial Officer Lucie Guillemette said on an analysts’ call.

Overall, Air Canada cut its operating loss by more than half to $289.5 million and generated net cash flow of $121.7 million on 66% lower passenger capacity compared to 2019. Positive cash flow was much higher than expected as passenger demand improved.

Air Canada’s recovery was stymied by lengthier and stricter travel restrictions imposed by the Canadian government than U.S. carriers had to deal with at home. Canada finally reopened the border to Americans Aug. 9. Since Sept. 7, fully vaccinated foreign nationals have been allowed to enter the country. The airline followed by resuming service to the U.S., as well as many international destinations.

The positive direction for air travel prompted Air Canada to proceed with the purchase of two Airbus A220-330 aircraft that it previously intended to cancel. It also reached an agreement with Boeing to accelerate delivery of four Boeing 737 MAX jets this quarter.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

RELATED NEWS:

Air Canada expanding refrigeration capability at Toronto cargo hub

Loonie tune: Air cargo through O’Hare being routed through Toronto

Air Canada sets record for cargo revenue in second quarter

First Air Canada freighter routes include Miami, Mexico and S. America

How Air Canada beat US airlines removing seats for cargo

Tags
Photo of Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Follow on Twitter Tuesday, November 2, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor

Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor

Eric is the Air Cargo Market Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government coverage and news analysis, and was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. Eric is based in Portland, Oregon. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.