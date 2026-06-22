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Air Hong Kong leases Airbus A330 cargo jet from US provider

Deal with Air Transport Services Group boosts airline’s Asia region capacity

Eric Kulisch
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An Airbus A330-300 freighter aircraft operated by Air Hong Kong on behalf of DHL Express lines up for departure from Tan Son Nhat International Airport on Aug. 18, 2024. (Photo: Shutterstock/Minh K Tran)

Air Hong Kong, a freighter subsidiary of Cathay Pacific Airways, has signed a lease with Ohio-based Air Transport Services Group for an Airbus A330 passenger-converted cargo jet, bringing its all-A330 fleet to 15 aircraft.

The parent company announced the transaction on Thursday, saying Air Hong Kong will preliminary use the new medium widebody aircraft to serve mainland China and other regional destinations on behalf of leading customer DHL Express.

Cathay Cargo, a top 10 global cargo airline by traffic, operates its own fleet of 20 Boeing 747 freighters and manages cargo moving on Cathay Pacific’s passenger aircraft. It has ordered eight A350 next-generation freighter aircraft from Airbus. 

“The Cathay Group is strengthening our freighter fleet to support Cathay Cargo’s capacity growth plans, strengthen our network, and reinforce Hong Kong’s status as the world’s leading air cargo hub. The additional capacity offered by Air Hong Kong’s latest A330 freighter will complement Cathay Cargo’s future A350F freighters, providing us with greater agility to build our regional cargo network and making more options available for our freight forwarder partners,” said Dominic Perret, who heads Cathay Cargo, in a news release. 

The A330 freighter will join Air Hong Kong’s fleet in the fourth quarter, Cathay Cargo said.

The deal is noteworthy for ATSG because it is only the third A330-300 the company has paid to convert to cargo configuration and placed with a customer. ATSG, which has historically operated and leased Boeing 767 freighter aircraft, at one point had plans to acquire 29 A330s for cargo conversion. The first two planes were delivered to Turkey’s ULS Cargo Airlines last year. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com