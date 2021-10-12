Aluminum can make better electric vehicles — Transmission

Sebastian Blanco and Grace Sharkey welcome Craig Lewis, senior director of automotive sales for North America at Constellium, to this episode of Transmission.

Constellium makes aluminum components for everything from the beverage industry to the military and automakers. For the new Ford F-150 Lightning, Constellium’s value-added aluminum can be found in the windshield header, rocker and other places.

Lewis runs through the details of production, and why aluminum is better for EVs than traditional metals.



