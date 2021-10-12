  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVNewsTransmission Podcast

Aluminum can make better electric vehicles — Transmission

Blazing creative paths to truck production

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, October 12, 2021
Less than a minute

Sebastian Blanco and Grace Sharkey welcome Craig Lewis, senior director of automotive sales for North America at Constellium, to this episode of Transmission. 

Constellium makes aluminum components for everything from the beverage industry to the military and automakers. For the new Ford F-150 Lightning, Constellium’s value-added aluminum can be found in the windshield header, rocker and other places.

Lewis runs through the details of production, and why aluminum is better for EVs than traditional metals.

You can find more Transmission episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, October 12, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

