Amazon posts strong Q2 growth, provides mixed guidance

Amazon on Thursday posted second-quarter net revenue of $167.7 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.68.

Wall Street was anticipating earnings per share of $1.33 and revenue of $162.1 billion, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

The e-commerce and cloud services giant’s guidance for the third quarter reflects resilient consumer demand, but uncertainty from tariffs and trade policies.

Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) expects third quarter net revenue between $174 billion and $179.5 billion, reflecting 10% to 13% growth above analysts’ estimate of $173.27 billion.