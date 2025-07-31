Amazon posts strong Q2 growth, provides mixed guidance

Amazon on Thursday posted second-quarter net revenue of $167.7 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.68.
Wall Street was anticipating earnings per share of $1.33 and revenue of $162.1 billion, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.
The e-commerce and cloud services giant’s guidance for the third quarter reflects resilient consumer demand, but uncertainty from tariffs and trade policies.
Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) expects third quarter net revenue between $174 billion and $179.5 billion, reflecting 10% to 13% growth above analysts’ estimate of $173.27 billion.
Third quarter operating income is expected to be between $15.5 billion and $20.5 billion, compared with $17.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Wall Street has an estimate of $19.49 billion for third-quarter operating income.
“As we’ve said before, it’s impossible to know what will happen,”CEO Andy Jassy said during a call with analysts after the market closed.
“Where will tariffs finally settle, especially China? What happens when we deplete the inventory we forward-bought, or that our selling partners forward-deployed in advance of the tariffs going into effect? If costs end up being higher, who will absorb them? But what we can share is what we’ve seen thus far, which is that through the first half of the year, we haven’t yet seen diminishing demand nor prices meaningfully appreciating.”
North American sales rose 11% year-over-year in the second quarter to $100.1 billion, while international sales jumped 16% year-over-year to $36.8 billion.
Jassy said the company had one of its biggest-ever Prime Day sales events (July 8 to July 11), and expanded same-day delivery to help drive sales growth.
“This year’s Prime Day was our biggest ever, with record sales, number of items sold, and number of Prime signups in the three weeks leading up to the Prime Day,” Jassy said.
|Amazon
|Q2/2025
|Q2/2024
|Y/Y % Change
|Net revenue
|$167.7B
|$148B
|13%
|Operating income
|$19.2B
|$14.7B
|31%
|Net income
|$18.2B
|$13.5B
|35%
|Shipping costs
|$22B
|$21.8
|1%
|North American sales
|$100.1B
|$90B
|11%
|International sales
|$36.8B
|$31.7B
|16%
|Adjusted earnings per share
|$1.68
|$1.26
|33%