Amazon sellers battle for Cyber Monday

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to VIAHART CEO Molson Hart about what Black Friday/Cyber Monday is going to look like for small retailers and Amazon sellers.

Convoy co-founder Grant Goodell discusses the FreightTech 25, the driver market and cutting out the empty calories in freight.

The Kraft-Heinz Company and HEMI’s Trent Zuberi is talking about the grocery supply chain and if you’ll have any issues finding ketchup to put on your turkey this Thanksgiving.

“Mr. Supply Chain” Daniel Stanton shares what he’s thankful for and what his biggest turkeys are this year.

Plus, U.S. Xpress’ trucking outlook; did Trevor Milton get his trial moved; Port of Vancouver hit by storm; a miraculous crash; and is the driver shortage a myth?

