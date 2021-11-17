  • ITVI.USA
    15,041.760
    67.090
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.894
    -0.016
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.140
    0.240
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,000.680
    57.190
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.520
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    -0.080
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.200
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    138.000
    4.000
    3%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Amazon sellers battle for Cyber Monday

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, November 17, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to VIAHART CEO Molson Hart about what Black Friday/Cyber Monday is going to look like for small retailers and Amazon sellers. 

Convoy co-founder Grant Goodell discusses the FreightTech 25, the driver market and cutting out the empty calories in freight.

The Kraft-Heinz Company and HEMI’s Trent Zuberi is talking about the grocery supply chain and if you’ll have any issues finding ketchup to put on your turkey this Thanksgiving. 

“Mr. Supply Chain” Daniel Stanton shares what he’s thankful for and what his biggest turkeys are this year. 

Plus, U.S. Xpress’ trucking outlook; did Trevor Milton get his trial moved; Port of Vancouver hit by storm; a miraculous crash; and is the driver shortage a myth? 

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, November 17, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

