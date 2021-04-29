  • ITVI.USA
    15,398.180
    -118.940
    -0.8%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.160
    0.000
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,390.300
    -105.740
    -0.7%
  • TLT.USA
    2.720
    0.020
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.980
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.430
    -0.100
    -6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.840
    0.050
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.130
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.020
    -0.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,398.180
    -118.940
    -0.8%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.160
    0.000
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,390.300
    -105.740
    -0.7%
  • TLT.USA
    2.720
    0.020
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.980
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.430
    -0.100
    -6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.840
    0.050
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.130
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.020
    -0.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
E-commerce & FulfillmentGig WorkersLast MileLast-mile deliveryParcelTop Stories

Amazon’s net income, EPS more than triple year-on-year

Revenue rises 41% to $107 billion; operating income more than doubles

Mark Solomon Mark SolomonThursday, April 29, 2021
1 35 1 minute read
Amazon will not monitor drivers for mask wearing
Amazon posts solid Q1 results (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) late Thursday posted first-quarter revenue of $107.1 billion, a 41% increase over 2020 results, with operating income more than doubling to $8.9 billion and net income more than tripling to $8.1 billion.

On a diluted basis, the Seattle-based e-tailer posted $15.79 in per-share earnings, compared with $5.01 in the year-earlier quarter. The median estimate from 15 analysts polled by Barchart was $9.75 a share.

Amazon spent more than $17.1 billion on shipping in the quarter, a 57% year-over-year gain.

The company guided to second-quarter revenue of between $110 billion and $116 billion, a 24% to 30% year-on-year gain. Operating income will range between $4.5 billion and $8 billion, compared with $5.8 billion. Amazon said its guidance assumes that the company’s annual Prime Day event will return to the June 2021 schedule, after being postponed to late fall last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The guidance also assumes a 200-basis-point tailwind from favorable foreign exchange rates, and about $1.5 billion in COVID-19 related costs, the company said.

Tags
Mark Solomon Mark SolomonThursday, April 29, 2021
1 35 1 minute read
Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

One Comment

  1. The cost to gov health care providers in Ontario has been huge. The Ford gov should back charge the costs of the medical care and support of families who lost a member to covid because this f a outbreak at their locations.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc