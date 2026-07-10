Analysts raise TL, LTL estimates ahead of Q2 earnings season

Analysts have raised expectations for carriers heading into the second-quarter earnings season. While the trucking industry is still in the early stages of an upcycle, a tighter capacity backdrop has produced better pricing. Higher rates across leaner cost structures should generate more pronounced earnings growth moving forward.

Richa Harnain, Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) analyst, is “forecasting mainly beats” across her transportation coverage, with less-than-truckload carriers leading the charge. She expects median earnings-per-share growth of 15% (year-over-year) for the second quarter and 21% for the third quarter. That would mark a meaningful improvement from the 3% increase the group recorded in the first quarter and the 7% decline logged in the fourth quarter.

(The change comes as the sector is exiting a multiyear downturn, with some companies still comping to trough results.)

She raised numbers for both the truckload and LTL carriers she follows. Her LTL forecasts increased roughly 8% on average and sit above consensus expectations.