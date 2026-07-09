STG Logistics exits Chapter 11 as intermodal market heats up

STG Logistics announced Thursday that it has completed a financial restructuring, reducing its total funded debt by approximately 90%. The asset-based intermodal provider emerges from Chapter 11 protection with new ownership, a leaner balance sheet and new capital to support its business.

The Dublin, Ohio-based company entered a pre-packaged Chapter 11 agreement in January. Under the recapitalization plan, STG reduced funded debt by over $1 billion and received $150 million in new capital from a group of investors including Fortress, Fidelity and Invesco. Those investors now hold a majority equity stake in the company.

“The completion of this process marks a pivotal moment for STG, positioning us to invest in our people, our service, our technology, and our capabilities,” said STG CEO Geoff Anderman in a news release. … “With a significantly strengthened financial foundation and the backing of our new ownership group, we are well-positioned to continue leading the industry as the only true, one-stop port-to-door containerized freight provider in North America, and we look forward to a bright future ahead.”

STG said there was no disruption to service or to its relationships with customers and vendors throughout the process.