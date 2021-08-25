  • ITVI.USA
    15,934.440
    198.520
    1.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.815
    0.013
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.340
    0.020
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,932.910
    193.650
    1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.120
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.370
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.380
    0.050
    3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.250
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.840
    -0.120
    -3%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Appetite for disruption

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, August 25, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking to OOIDA’s Norita Taylor about their recent letter to the Department of Commerce regarding the driver shortage. The ATA claims driver pay is causing inflation, but is there any truth to that?

SHE Trucking’s Sharae Moore gives us the low-down on her upcoming trucking event, SHE Trucking Expo. She’ll also let us know the story behind her appearance on Disney+’s “Breaking Bobby Bones.”

Reliance Partners’ Brian Runnels drops the gavel on mock trials and gets us prepared for trucking court cases.

Blu Dot’s Nate Shutes joins us to discuss managing employee mental health and stress.

Plus, we’ll go inside the newsletter to talk about Geoff Milton’s milk crate challenge … inventing the modern modular milk crate. Middle school students get an education in trucking. And a look at congestion on land and sea.

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

