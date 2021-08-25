Appetite for disruption

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking to OOIDA’s Norita Taylor about their recent letter to the Department of Commerce regarding the driver shortage. The ATA claims driver pay is causing inflation, but is there any truth to that?

SHE Trucking’s Sharae Moore gives us the low-down on her upcoming trucking event, SHE Trucking Expo. She’ll also let us know the story behind her appearance on Disney+’s “Breaking Bobby Bones.”

Reliance Partners’ Brian Runnels drops the gavel on mock trials and gets us prepared for trucking court cases.

Blu Dot’s Nate Shutes joins us to discuss managing employee mental health and stress.

Plus, we’ll go inside the newsletter to talk about Geoff Milton’s milk crate challenge … inventing the modern modular milk crate. Middle school students get an education in trucking. And a look at congestion on land and sea.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts