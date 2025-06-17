Apple supplier Jabil plans $500M venture to build AI data centers

Electronics component maker Jabil is betting on surging infrastructure demand for AI data centers throughout the U.S.

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) said on Tuesday that it’s investing $500 million over the next several years to expand its footprint to support cloud and AI data center customers.

The investment includes large-scale production facilities, capital investments and workforce development. Jabil has not announced any sites for new facilities yet, but expects its newest data center to be operational by mid-2026.

“This initiative is a key element of our long-term strategy to diversify our commercial portfolio and strengthen Jabil’s presence in the U.S.,” CEO Mike Dastoor said in a news release. “While the geopolitical landscape remains dynamic, our position as a U.S.-based company with a significant domestic footprint enables us to help the world’s leading brands navigate challenges.”



