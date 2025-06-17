Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Apple supplier Jabil plans $500M venture to build AI data centers

Company plans manufacturing and workforce expansion across Southeastern U.S.

Electronic components maker Jabil said they are seeing increasing demand for AI infrastructure in the U.S. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Electronics component maker Jabil is betting on surging infrastructure demand for AI data centers throughout the U.S.

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) said on Tuesday that it’s investing $500 million over the next several years to expand its footprint to support cloud and AI data center customers. 

The investment includes large-scale production facilities, capital investments and workforce development. Jabil has not announced any sites for new facilities yet, but expects its newest data center to be operational by mid-2026.

“This initiative is a key element of our long-term strategy to diversify our commercial portfolio and strengthen Jabil’s presence in the U.S.,” CEO Mike Dastoor said in a news release. “While the geopolitical landscape remains dynamic, our position as a U.S.-based company with a significant domestic footprint enables us to help the world’s leading brands navigate challenges.”


Based in St. Petersburg, Florida,  Jabil is a global manufacturing and supply chain solutions company. 

Jabil’s customers include major brands in logistics, packaging, mobility, automotive, wearables, aerospace, enterprise, digital home, point-of-sale, printing and energy. Some of the company’s largest clients include Apple, UPS and Amazon.

Jabil has 30 facilities across the U.S. and more than 100 worldwide, with investments in automation, robotics and process optimization. 

The company’s $500 million investment follows recent announcements by tech companies Apple, Nvidia and Foxconn, to create manufacturing facilities in the U.S.


In February, Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) announced it will invest more than $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years, including a major facility in Houston.

Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) said in April that they plan to invest $500 billion over the next four years to build AI super computers in the U.S., through partnerships with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor and SPIL.

Nvidia’s investments and partnerships will include a semiconductor chips facility in Arizona and AI supercomputer plant in Houston.

Taiwan-based tech company Foxconn recently said it’s investing $450 million in a 100-acre property in Houston to build an AI server manufacturing facility.

