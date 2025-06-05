Tech giant Foxconn creating 600 jobs with $450M Houston investment

Taiwan-based tech company Foxconn has acquired the Fairbanks Logistics Park, an industrial property situated on 100 acres in northwest Houston.

The seller, Dalfen Industrial, announced in a news release on Thursday that the site includes four buildings totaling 1 million square feet of industrial space.

Foxconn is reportedly investing $450 million in the property to build an AI server manufacturing facility, according to the Greater Houston Partnership, the largest chamber of commerce in the Houston area.

The Fairbanks Logistics Park facility will create 600 direct jobs and have an estimated economic impact of $920 million.



