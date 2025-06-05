Tech giant Foxconn creating 600 jobs with $450M Houston investment

Taiwan-based tech company Foxconn has acquired the Fairbanks Logistics Park, an industrial property situated on 100 acres in northwest Houston.
The seller, Dalfen Industrial, announced in a news release on Thursday that the site includes four buildings totaling 1 million square feet of industrial space.
Foxconn is reportedly investing $450 million in the property to build an AI server manufacturing facility, according to the Greater Houston Partnership, the largest chamber of commerce in the Houston area.
The Fairbanks Logistics Park facility will create 600 direct jobs and have an estimated economic impact of $920 million.
“Foxconn Corp. is based in Taiwan and manufactures electronics for companies such as Apple,” the Greater Houston Partnership said in its New Business Announcements: Q1 2025. “They are expanding production lines in North Houston to build an AI server.”
Foxconn has not publicly commented on the facility in Houston.
Dalfen Industrial, which acquired the Fairbanks Logistics Park for $90.6 million in July 2023, did not disclose the sale price to Foxconn.
Ingrasys USA, a Foxconn subsidiary, acquired the property in March for $142 million, according to the Financial Times.
“This transaction marks a significant growth move for another Fortune 50 tech manufacturer entering the Houston market — joining the ranks of Apple and Nvidia, who have also announced major investments in the region,” Dalfen Industrial said in a statement. “Together, these developments are helping to position the city as a growing hub for advanced manufacturing and AI infrastructure.
Foxconn’s purchase of the Fairbanks Logistics Park arrives in conjunction with Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp. recently announcing new production facilities in the area. Foxconn supplies high-tech components for both firms.
Apple plans to build a 250,000-square-foot server manufacturing facility scheduled to open in 2026.
Tech firm Nvidia is building an AI supercomputer manufacturing facility in Houston, also expected to open in 2026.