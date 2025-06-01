Borderlands Mexico: Nearshoring investments still flowing south of the border

Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Nearshoring investments still flowing south of the border; Buhler Group plans first manufacturing facility in Mexico; Frisa opens $350M steel factory in Monterrey; and $90M logistics hub opens near Phoenix.

Nearshoring investments still flowing south of the border

Despite the current uncertainty in global trade relations, foreign direct investment (FDI) in Mexico reached a record $21.4 billion in the first quarter of 2025, representing a 5.4% increase from the same period in 2024.

Companies from the U.S. were the largest investors in Mexico during the first quarter, contributing 38.7% of total FDI, followed by Spain and the Netherlands.

Investments from the U.S. and Canada represented 42.4% of the total. The manufacturing sector attracted more than 40% of the country’s FDI in the first quarter.

Mexico continues to benefit from the global trend of nearshoring, especially as companies reconsider their dependence on manufacturing in Asia, said Jordan Dewart, CEO of Redwood Mexico.