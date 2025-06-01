Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Borderlands Mexico: Nearshoring investments still flowing south of the border

Noi Mahoney
·
“Regardless of what happens, Mexico is going to be the winner of these trade wars,” said Jordan Dewart, CEO of Redwood Mexico. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Nearshoring investments still flowing south of the border; Buhler Group plans first manufacturing facility in Mexico; Frisa opens $350M steel factory in Monterrey; and $90M logistics hub opens near Phoenix.

Nearshoring investments still flowing south of the border

Despite the current uncertainty in global trade relations, foreign direct investment (FDI) in Mexico reached a record $21.4 billion in the first quarter of 2025, representing a 5.4% increase from the same period in 2024.

Companies from the U.S. were the largest investors in Mexico during the first quarter, contributing 38.7% of total FDI, followed by Spain and the Netherlands. 

Investments from the U.S. and Canada represented 42.4% of the total. The manufacturing sector attracted more than 40% of the country’s FDI in the first quarter.

Mexico continues to benefit from the global trend of nearshoring, especially as companies reconsider their dependence on manufacturing in Asia, said Jordan Dewart, CEO of Redwood Mexico.

    Noi Mahoney

    Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com