Borderlands Mexico: Tariffs, language rule hit cross-border trucking

Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Tariffs, language rule hit cross-border trucking; Kuehne+Nagel opens border logistics facility in Texas; German automotive supplier expands in Mexico; and Sabine-Neches Waterway project secures $172M grant.

Tariffs, language rule hit cross-border trucking

President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and new regulations are creating both challenges and opportunities for businesses engaging in U.S.-Mexico commerce.

A looming hurdle for cross-border trucking could be Trump’s recent executive order enforcing existing English-language proficiency rules for commercial truck drivers.

Citing national safety and efficiency imperatives, the policy mandates that truck drivers demonstrate English proficiency in reading traffic signs, communicating with safety officials and adhering to employer protocols.

The mandate could significantly alter U.S.-Mexico trade by causing delays at the border and increased operational costs for shippers relying on Mexican carriers, according to Jordan Dewart, president of Redwood Mexico.