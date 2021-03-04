Are trucks electric? – FreightWaves Insiders

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, we’re talking all about a career journey with GM, the current state of EVs in trucking, Workhorse’s woes, Nikola’s powersports pivot, a new horizon for Hyzon, the rise of NFTs and why baseball cards are suddenly worth big bucks again.

Dooner is joined by Alan Adler, FreightWaves’ Detroit bureau chief.

Adler formerly was the Detroit bureau chief for Trucks.com, an Associated Press auto writer and news editor, and a reporter for the Detroit Free Press. He concluded a 20-year career in domestic and international communications at General Motors in 2017.

