  • ITVI.USA
    15,848.330
    44.000
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.530
    0.380
    1.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,829.380
    38.330
    0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.620
    0.040
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.140
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.630
    0.320
    9.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.520
    0.120
    8.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.880
    0.210
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.200
    9.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.260
    0.190
    6.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,848.330
    44.000
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.530
    0.380
    1.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,829.380
    38.330
    0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.620
    0.040
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.140
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.630
    0.320
    9.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.520
    0.120
    8.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.880
    0.210
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.200
    9.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.260
    0.190
    6.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
FreightWaves Insiders PodcastNews

Are trucks electric? – FreightWaves Insiders

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, March 4, 2021
0 4 1 minute read

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, we’re talking all about a career journey with GM, the current state of EVs in trucking, Workhorse’s woes, Nikola’s powersports pivot, a new horizon for Hyzon, the rise of NFTs and why baseball cards are suddenly worth big bucks again.

Dooner is joined by Alan Adler, FreightWaves’ Detroit bureau chief.

Adler formerly was the Detroit bureau chief for Trucks.com, an Associated Press auto writer and news editor, and a reporter for the Detroit Free Press. He concluded a 20-year career in domestic and international communications at General Motors in 2017.

Subscribe to FreightWaves Insiders wherever you get your podcasts and never miss an episode. New shows drop every Thursday.

Listen to more FreightWaves Podcasts

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? and Truck Talk newsletters

Tags
Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, March 4, 2021
0 4 1 minute read
Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc