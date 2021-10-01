Are we peaking or plateauing? — Freightonomics

With Q3 coming to a close, how will the freight market turn for the last part of 2021? Anthony Smith and Zach Strickland look at it from a broker’s point of view and welcome FreightWaves newest 3PL expert, Mary O’Connell, to this episode of Freightonomics.

The three discuss how brokers raked in the cash for Q3 and if they can stay on the hot streak for the rest of the year. There’s also the debate of the day, meme-onomics with Zach and Anthony, and an update on SONAR data.

