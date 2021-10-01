  • ITVI.USA
    16,019.230
    -189.760
    -1.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.828
    -0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.780
    -0.030
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    16,024.960
    -178.540
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.620
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.040
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.570
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.390
    0.070
    3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.130
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
Are we peaking or plateauing? — Freightonomics

What to expect for the last quarter of 2021

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, October 1, 2021
Less than a minute

With Q3 coming to a close, how will the freight market turn for the last part of 2021? Anthony Smith and Zach Strickland look at it from a broker’s point of view and welcome FreightWaves newest 3PL expert, Mary O’Connell, to this episode of Freightonomics. 

The three discuss how brokers raked in the cash for Q3 and if they can stay on the hot streak for the rest of the year. There’s also the debate of the day, meme-onomics with Zach and Anthony, and an update on SONAR data. 

You can find more Freightonomics episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

