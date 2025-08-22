Are You Even Ready to Grow – Lessons Every Owner-Operator Needs Before Adding a Truck

Why This Class Matters in a Down Market

Rates are tight, volumes are shifting, and fuel isn’t doing anyone any favors. A lot of carriers are hanging on by a thread, and in a down market, it’s natural to think adding a second truck might help you grow your way out of it. But here’s the hard truth: growth isn’t a fix.

If your first truck isn’t consistent, if your cost per mile is out of control, or if you’re running load to load in panic mode, a second truck doesn’t free you up — it buries you faster.

That said, downturns also create opportunity. Some carriers are scaling right now, and they’re doing it safely because they built their foundation before the market turned. They know their numbers cold. They can survive low rates because their first truck is dialed in.

The First Question – Why Do You Want to Grow?

In this class, we started with the most overlooked piece of scaling: motivation.