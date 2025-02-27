Arrests of truckers in New Jersey, Canada net $38M in illegal drugs

New Jersey State Police arrest truckers with $36M in drugs
Two truck drivers were arrested last week in New Jersey after law enforcement found $36 million worth of marijuana, THC/cannabis and psilocybin mushrooms concealed within a tractor-trailer.
New Jersey State Police stopped the tractor-trailer traveling on Interstate 78 on Feb. 18 in Warren County, authorities announced Wednesday.
During an inspection of the vehicle, officers discovered more than 8,000 pounds of raw hydroponic marijuana, more than 12,000 pounds of various cannabis/THC products and 13.4 pounds of psilocybin products.
Authorities arrested Fnu Attiq Ur-Rahman, 22, and Haffez Rehman Ur, 35, both of Stockton, California, after inspecting the truck. Ur-Rahman and Rehman were taken to the Warren County Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.
Over $3M in cocaine, meth seized from trucks entering Canada
Large shipments of Canada-bound methamphetamine and cocaine worth over $2 million were seized at the Sweetgrass-Coutts Border Crossing in December and January.
The border crossing connects Sweetgrass, Montana, with Coutts, Canada.
The Canada Border Services Agency said that on Dec. 24, CBSA officers examined a commercial truck that was carrying a mixed load destined for Calgary, Alberta.
Officers discovered 410 pounds of methamphetamine, with an estimated value of $1.3 million, in the tractor-trailer.
On Jan. 18, CBSA officers searched a tractor-trailer carrying a mixed shipment also destined for Calgary.
Officers found two cardboard boxes in the trailer containing 93 pounds of bricks of cocaine worth almost $700,000.
In both cases, the CBSA arrested the drivers, who were placed in the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta.