Arrests of truckers in New Jersey, Canada net $38M in illegal drugs

New Jersey State Police arrest truckers with $36M in drugs

Two truck drivers were arrested last week in New Jersey after law enforcement found $36 million worth of marijuana, THC/cannabis and psilocybin mushrooms concealed within a tractor-trailer.

New Jersey State Police stopped the tractor-trailer traveling on Interstate 78 on Feb. 18 in Warren County, authorities announced Wednesday.

During an inspection of the vehicle, officers discovered more than 8,000 pounds of raw hydroponic marijuana, more than 12,000 pounds of various cannabis/THC products and 13.4 pounds of psilocybin products.

New Jersey authorities discovered more than $36 million worth of drugs during an inspection of a tractor-trailer along Interstate 78 in Warren County on Feb. 18. (Photo: New Jersey State Police)

Authorities arrested Fnu Attiq Ur-Rahman, 22, and Haffez Rehman Ur, 35, both of Stockton, California, after inspecting the truck. Ur-Rahman and Rehman were taken to the Warren County Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.



