NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Art of freight journalism

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, October 1, 2021
Less than a minute

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are highlighting some of FreightWaves’ brightest reporters. Learn how they investigate and source stories, what’s newsworthy and what makes a headline click. 

Plus, pick your bottleneck: ports, chassis, containers, labor; ransomware attack on Forward Air may have exposed sensitive employee data; Lordstown Motors may sell its plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn for $230M; and is there a shortage of shipping container stock images? 

With FreightWaves Editor in Chief Mike McAllister, Brian Straight and reporters Clarissa Hawes, Alan Adler and Grace Sharkey.

