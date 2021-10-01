Art of freight journalism
On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are highlighting some of FreightWaves’ brightest reporters. Learn how they investigate and source stories, what’s newsworthy and what makes a headline click.
Plus, pick your bottleneck: ports, chassis, containers, labor; ransomware attack on Forward Air may have exposed sensitive employee data; Lordstown Motors may sell its plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn for $230M; and is there a shortage of shipping container stock images?
With FreightWaves Editor in Chief Mike McAllister, Brian Straight and reporters Clarissa Hawes, Alan Adler and Grace Sharkey.
