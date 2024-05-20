ASL Aviation brings first Boeing 737-800 freighter to Australian unit

ASL Aviation Holdings, a Dublin-based provider of dedicated transportation service for express carriers DHL, FedEx, UPS and Amazon, said Monday it has introduced its first Boeing 737-800 converted freighter to its new subsidiary in Australia.
ASL Airlines Australia will soon deploy the cargo jet in the Australian domestic and international markets in support of express parcel operators and shippers of general cargo. The company said it is lining up customers interested in using the aircraft for dedicated service.
ASL Aviation in April 2023 acquired Australian air cargo operator Pionair, a contract transportation provider for passenger and cargo airlines serving Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, and rebranded it. The 737-800 is the largest aircraft in the fleet.
ASL Australia currently operates a dozen BAe 146 aircraft that provide overnight freight services on the east coast of Australia, serving Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville and Cairns. Operations are performed for Qantas Freight on behalf of FedEx and Australia Post.
Some of the BAe 146s are convertible airliners with seats that can quickly be added or removed depending on whether passengers or containers are to be carried. The aircraft are twice the age of the 737-800, which is 17 years old.
The 737-800, with a revenue payload of nearly 53,000 pounds, space for 12 main-deck pallets and a range of 2,025 nautical miles, steps up ASL Airlines Australia’s capabilities. The company said it plans to add more 737-800s to the fleet over time to meet customer requirements.
ASL Aviation in 2021 and 2022 began an investment program to send 40 aircraft through Boeing’s passenger-to-cargo modification program. It has a fleet of 160 aircraft in eight cargo and passenger airlines ranging from ATR 72 turboprops to the Boeing 747-400 and is the largest operator of 737-800s globally. Group airlines are based in Ireland, France, Belgium and the United Kingdom. The company also has joint venture cargo airlines K-Mile Asia in Thailand and Quikjet Airlines in India. The airlines primarily cater to integrated parcel carriers and large e-tailers but also operate scheduled and charter cargo services under their own brands.
The 737-800 for ASL Airlines Australia was delivered in February and conducted a proving flight for Australian civil aviation authorities last month. The aircraft, which is under lease from Dublin-based aircraft lessor Avolon, has been operated since last June by sister company ASL Airlines Belgium, according to aircraft tracking site Planespotters.com.
Meanwhile, ASL Aviation has posted for sale on its website a 737-400 freighter.
