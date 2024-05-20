ASL Aviation brings first Boeing 737-800 freighter to Australian unit

ASL Aviation Holdings, a Dublin-based provider of dedicated transportation service for express carriers DHL, FedEx, UPS and Amazon, said Monday it has introduced its first Boeing 737-800 converted freighter to its new subsidiary in Australia.

ASL Airlines Australia will soon deploy the cargo jet in the Australian domestic and international markets in support of express parcel operators and shippers of general cargo. The company said it is lining up customers interested in using the aircraft for dedicated service.

ASL Aviation in April 2023 acquired Australian air cargo operator Pionair, a contract transportation provider for passenger and cargo airlines serving Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, and rebranded it. The 737-800 is the largest aircraft in the fleet.

ASL Australia currently operates a dozen BAe 146 aircraft that provide overnight freight services on the east coast of Australia, serving Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville and Cairns. Operations are performed for Qantas Freight on behalf of FedEx and Australia Post.



