At least 30 commercial vehicles involved in deadly Illinois pileup

Multiple fatalities reported after dust storm triggers crashes

FreightWaves Staff
This image taken from video shows some of the devastation after a dust storm caused deadly crashes on Interstate 55 in Illinois. (Photo: Nathan Cormier)

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 7 p.m. ET to include more details about the incident.

At least six people are dead and more than 30 others injured after a dust storm caused a massive pileup on Interstate 55 in Illinois on Monday.

The crashes began around 11 a.m. local time in Montgomery County, about 75 miles northeast of St. Louis, according to the Illinois State Police. 

Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick told The Associated Press that more than 30 people were transported to hospitals, later adding there were at least six fatalities. In a news release, the Illinois State Police said, “Injuries range from minor to life-threatening, and ages range from 2 years old to 80 years old.”

At least 30 commercial vehicles and 40 to 60 cars were involved, the release states. Two semi-trailers caught fire as a result of the crashes. Images from the scene show burned-out tractor trailers and passenger vehicles. 

The cause of the crash is high winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility, the release states.


As of 6 p.m. local time, the interstate was still closed in both directions as emergency crews worked the scene.

This is a developing story.

