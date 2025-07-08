Atlanta freight market outperformed during July 4th

The Fourth of July is a significant benchmark for the U.S. truckload market, marking a seasonal uptick in demand that challenges transportation providers across the country. Historically, this holiday period is characterized by heightened freight activities driven by an increase in consumer spending and the need for timely distributions of goods as various industries prepare for summer events and promotions. This demand surge, while lucrative for carriers, simultaneously strains the logistics network, as evidenced by recent trends in tender rejection rates and spot rates.

Tender rejection rates, a metric for gauging how often carriers decline contracted loads, have demonstrated significant fluctuations leading up to July 4th. According to SONAR , the national average Outbound Tender Rejection Index (OTRI) climbed above 7.8% at its peak on July 1. This uptick indicates that carriers are benefiting from tighter capacity and strained networks, enabling them to opt for higher-paying spot market opportunities over less profitable contract obligations. These conditions create a freight environment where higher rejection rates are symptomatic of a system near full capacity, affording carriers the leverage to be selective and capitalize on elevated spot rates.

(The National Truckload Index is an average of truckload spot rates inclusive of fuel, expressed in USD/mile. Chart: SONAR. To learn more about SONAR, click here)

The National Truckload Index (NTI), which tracks the average national spot rate, recently saw a surge, climbing to $2.39 per mile. These fluctuations are driven partly by seasonal factors and broader economic conditions such as inflation and rising operational costs. The spot market, unlike contract freight, allows for dynamic pricing based on real-time supply and demand imbalances, which can lead to substantial rate increases during periods of elevated demand.