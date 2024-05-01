Atlanta set to host FreightWaves Future of Supply Chain conference

Industry executives and supply chain leaders from over 150 companies across the country will attend the third annual FreightWaves Future of Supply Chain conference this spring. The conference will be held at the Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta June 4-5.

Programming will include a live rapid-fire demo competition for cutting-edge FreightTech, networking and business opportunities, exclusive parties, and keynotes from industry analysts and visionaries. Those interested in attending or sponsoring are asked to register on the official event page here.

Sessions on the conference agenda include:

An industry keynote from J.B. Hunt President Brad Hicks.

A keynote presentation from Flexport founder and CEO Ryan Petersen.

WHAT THE TRUCK?!? host Tim Dooner will interview Samantha Foley, chief growth officer at transportation management software company Turvo.

Three breakout sessions covering logistics outlooks amid global turmoil, emerging AI capabilities in supply chains, and the critical role of customs compliance and trade law.

15 Fireside chats with a variety of industry experts.

Rapid-fire demos where 10 companies will race against the clock to present their products and services, followed by opportunities to stop by their booths in the exhibit hall.

Additional presentations, market updates, Shipper of Choice Awards and much more.

Day One of the conference will conclude with the J.B. Hunt 360° Happy Hour with Horsepower afterparty at the nearby Porsche Experience Center Atlanta.