Aurora announces nighttime driverless operations and Arizona expansion

Aurora Innovation, an autonomous trucking technology maker, announced Wednesday an expansion of its commercial operations, which began in May. The expansion includes growing its driverless fleet to three trucks and surpassing 20,000 driverless miles at the end of June. The company also announced the opening of a terminal in Phoenix.

“Efficiency, uptime, and reliability are important for our customers, and Aurora is showing we can deliver,” said Chris Urmson, co-founder and CEO of Aurora, in a press release. “Just three months after launch, we’re running driverless operations day and night and we’ve expanded our terminal network to Phoenix. Our rapid progress is beginning to unlock the full value of self-driving trucks for our customers, which has the potential to transform the trillion-dollar trucking industry.”

To build on the momentum, the company expanded to nighttime driving on its existing driverless lane from Dallas to Houston. The expansion allows for continuous utilization, shortening delivery times and serving as part of its path to autonomous trucking profitability.

Aurora notes that the unlocking of nighttime autonomous operations can also improve road safety. It cited a 2021 Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration report on large truck and bus crashes that noted a disproportionate 37% of fatal crashes involving large trucks occurred at night. This comes despite trucks traveling fewer miles during those hours.