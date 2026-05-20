Autonomous trucking moves to the Midwest with Einride’s Ohio deployment

Autonomous trucking is expanding beyond the Sun Belt and into Ohio. Einride and EASE Logistics announced Monday the deployment of SAE Level 4 (L4) autonomous electric trucks in a proof-of-concept service. The trucks will operate between EASE Logistics warehouses in Marysville, Ohio.

The deployment is an extension of the Ohio Department of Transportation and DriveOhio’s Truck Automation Corridor Project, developed in partnership with the Indiana Department of Transportation. It aims to evaluate the real-world impact of autonomous technology on safety, freight efficiency and warehouse operations.

Two of Einride’s cabless electric trucks will be used in the operations. Their vehicles are already running in daily commercial operations elsewhere in the United States. Starting this summer, they will transport goods between EASE facilities using both private property and local public roads.

The deployment marks EASE Logistics’ third autonomous trucking project alongside DriveOhio. It makes the Columbus-based company one of the few logistics providers in the country actively testing multiple autonomous freight platforms in live operational environments.

“EASE is proud to continue advancing the Truck Automation Corridor Project alongside DriveOhio and innovative partners like Einride,” said Peter Coratola Jr., president and CEO of EASE Logistics. “Deployments like this help move autonomous trucking from controlled pilots into daily freight operations, where safety, reliability and efficiency can be evaluated at scale.” Coratola highlighted the importance. “By working with leading autonomous technology providers, including Einride, in real-world environments, we’re helping accelerate the infrastructure and operational readiness required for the next generation of freight transportation.” Building Technology and an Autonomous Freight Ecosystem The Einride vehicles also have a distinct approach to autonomous freight, mainly their lack of a cab. The self-driving, cabless electric trucks operate without a driver aboard and navigate routes autonomously. This includes handling everything from routine driving to unexpected situations. Remote operators monitor the trucks off-site and can intervene if necessary. “Deploying our autonomous trucks in daily logistics operations with EASE reflects years of rigorous development and real-world validation,” said Roozbeh Charli, chief executive officer of Einride. “Safety is not a feature we add to our technology; it is the foundation on which everything is built.” For Einride, the deployment is evidence that the technology has moved beyond the pilot phase. “Our partnership with EASE and the Truck Automation Corridor Project is proof that autonomous electric freight isn’t a future ambition, it’s a safe, working reality today,” said Charli. The data generated from operations between EASE warehouses will inform assessments of impacts to warehousing, distribution and transportation workflows. This data will be used to help carriers and shippers weigh their autonomous technology investments. Einride was founded in 2016 in Sweden. It develops and operates digital, electric and autonomous freight solutions and currently serves customers across North America, Europe and the Middle East. The news comes as Einride recently announced a collaboration with Amazon for its electric trucks and the filing of a registration statement on Form F-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.