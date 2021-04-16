Autonomous trucks hit the road — WTT

This episode is brought to you by Redwood, a leading logistics platform company, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management, and innovative platform services such as LPaaS™ and RedwoodConnect™ that fill the gaps between logistics and technology.

Contact Redwood at redwoodlogistics.com

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the next stage in autonomous trucking. What does the Canadian Tire Corp. and NuPort Robotics Inc. partnership mean for Ontario’s Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network? How mature is the technology and do drivers have anything to worry about?

Plus, FedEx shooting, Tive launches 24/7 monitoring, MoLo takes Nashville, the state of driver recruiting, and how pastry led to a climate of fear in Poland.

They’re joined by special guests Krenar Komoni, CEO and founder, Tive; Andrew Silver, CEO, MoLo; Raghavender Sahdev, president and CEO, NuPort Robotics; and Sadie Church, director of recruiting, NFI.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts