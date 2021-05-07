Baby bust brings bearish outlook — The Stockout

The Stockout is sponsored by Echo Global Logistics. Trust the experts at Echo Global Logistics for all your freight transportation and CPG shipping needs. Whether you are a Fortune 100 CPG company or a specialty food manufacturer, Echo has solutions to fit your needs. With their dedicated team as well as EchoShip, a self-service shipping portal allowing you to quote, book, ship, and track – Echo has you covered. Technology at your fingertips and experts by your side 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

In this episode of The Stockout, a FreightWaves show about CPG companies and their supply chains, Mike Baudendistel discusses the rapidly declining birth rate in the U.S. and why that is a big deal for CPG companies and freight transportation.

Baudendistel also gives his thoughts on inflation trends impacting CPG supply chains, including soaring chicken prices.

In addition, he goes through some of the highlights from the many CPG and freight companies that reported earnings this week.

