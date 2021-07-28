  • ITVI.USA
Bed Bath & Beyond teams up with Ryder ー Great Quarter, Guys

How a strategic partnership will revamp supply chains

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, July 27, 2021
1 minute read

Bed, Bath & Beyond has announced a partnership with Ryder System that will change the way it delivers merchandise. Ryder’s Steve Sensing explains why the companies are a good fit on this episode of Great Quarter, Guys. 

Sensing, Ryder’s president of global supply chain solutions, joins hosts Andrew Cox and Anthony Smith to talk about the financial and retail implications of this partnership.

The goal for Bed, Bath & Beyond is to use new distribution centers and Ryder’s network to decrease store replenishment times from 35 days to 10 days. Bed, Bath & Beyond also plans to decrease shoppers’ product options while simultaneously promoting more sales. 

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, July 27, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

