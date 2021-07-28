Bed Bath & Beyond teams up with Ryder ー Great Quarter, Guys

This episode is brought to you by Emerge, The Digital Freight Marketplace. While market volatility is affecting everyone, you need an RFP expert to navigate the uncertainty. Industry expertise and technology for your RFP event, now and in the future. Emerge from the confusion by visiting get.emergemarket.com/GQG.

Bed, Bath & Beyond has announced a partnership with Ryder System that will change the way it delivers merchandise. Ryder’s Steve Sensing explains why the companies are a good fit on this episode of Great Quarter, Guys.

Sensing, Ryder’s president of global supply chain solutions, joins hosts Andrew Cox and Anthony Smith to talk about the financial and retail implications of this partnership.

The goal for Bed, Bath & Beyond is to use new distribution centers and Ryder’s network to decrease store replenishment times from 35 days to 10 days. Bed, Bath & Beyond also plans to decrease shoppers’ product options while simultaneously promoting more sales.



