Berkshire Grey releases AI-powered robotic picking, sortation solution

Berkshire Grey has released the next generation of its Robotic Product Sortation (RPS) solution for order fulfillment.

Updates in the latest edition include a dual-wing design that increases speed by over 25%, the company said, doubling order processing capacity. The RPS works in harmony with humans to further improve order processing capabilities. It is also capable of picking, sorting and packing individual items into outbound boxes while increasing container cube utilization by up to 10%, Berkshire Grey added.

“Our Robotic Product Sortation (BG RPS) solution uses AI and machine learning software coupled with advanced machine vision, sensors, patented gripping technology and engineered material handling components to reimagine work for enterprises thriving in an on-demand world,” said Tom Wagner, CEO at Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ: BGRY). “RPS is a proven solution that addresses some of the most labor-intensive processes our customers face in their fulfillment operations.”

The latest generation is already in use at multiple Fortune 100 retailers, the company said, handling all levels of e-commerce fulfillment and less-than-case order volumes. RPS can be used to pick and sort a wide range of retail goods, including health and beauty items, apparel, electronics, housewares, packaged food, child care products, pet care, office supplies, toys, medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

The company said the new generation also provides the following benefits:

Integrates order processing with automated storage and retrieval systems to maximize the ROI from automation designed primarily for storage.

Scales processing in an orchestrated fashion across multiple BG RPS systems.

Operates with maximum flexibility by combining and coordinating BG RPS processing with operator-inducted BG Robotic Shuttle Product Sortation (BG RSPS) systems.

Installs into existing operations with a small footprint of less than 2,500 square feet.

Supports configurable order container sizes and batches.

RPS is part of Berkshire Grey’s portfolio of robotic pick-and-sort solutions that also include Robotic Package Sortation and Identification, Robotic Shuttle Put Walls, Robotic Shuttle Product Sortation, and Mobile Robotic Sortation.

In early November, Berkshire Grey introduced its RSPS system, which is designed to support the filling of e-commerce orders through stores and in-person shopping by automating store replenishment, split-case cross docking and allocation order processing.

It has been a busy second half of 2021 for the warehouse automation firm, which went public in July.

In October, Berkshire Grey announced its Robotic Shuttle Put Wall. The put wall is an automated solution that can handle as many as 240 orders at a time in a single wall, up from an average of 80 orders manual walls can handle, the company said.

A put wall is a shelving system outfitted with lighting that indicates when an order is complete. Each slot in the wall can accept a tote that represents an e-commerce customer order. Typically, workers or robots place items in the totes or slots from one side of the wall, and on the other side, workers or robots remove the items/totes for packing.

The company also announced in September that its robotic pick-and-pack (RPP) solutions are now available globally. The RPP is designed to integrate with e-commerce operations run by retailers, third-party logistics providers and pure-play e-commerce brands. The RPP autonomously picks and packs consumer orders while emphasizing protection of the items to minimize returns and reduce damage costs.

