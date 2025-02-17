Better-than-expected industrial production data hides softness

U.S. industrial production increased more than expected in January, driven by a surge in utilities output due to cold weather that obscured underlying weakness in manufacturing and mining, which both declined. The Federal Reserve reported on Friday that industrial production rose 0.5% last month, surpassing economists’ forecasts of a 0.3% gain.

The better-than-expected headline figure comes after a 1% jump in December, which was revised up from the initially reported 0.9% increase. Compared to a year earlier, total industrial production was up 2% in January.

“The industrial production report was choppy in January with obvious weather effects boosting utilities demand and weighing on mining and manufacturing,” said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank. “These short-term fluctuations will fade quickly.”

Breaking down the data, utilities output spiked 7.2% in January as frigid weather across much of the country boosted demand for heating. This outsize gain in utilities masked weakness in other sectors.



