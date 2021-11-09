Big snowstorm to impact truckers in parts of Canada

Truckers heading across southern Canada, and into the region from the U.S. Upper Midwest, will likely hit weather delays during the second half of the week.

Related: Storms continue to pound Pacific Northwest, Sierra Nevada

A storm is projected to move from southwestern Canada and the U.S. Northwest, intensifying across the north-central U.S. and south-central Canada by mid-week. Because of ample cold air, precipitation will be primarily in the form of snow, with significant accumulations expected. In fact, this will be the first significant disruptive snow event this fall for parts of Canada.

Heavy snow is forecast from central Saskatchewan to southern Manitoba, as well as western and central portions of Ontario, Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning. Travel along the Trans-Canada Highway could be treacherous.

This snowstorm may cause major transportation, business and supply chain disruptions. The heaviest snow totals will range from 12 to 16 inches, with some local totals exceeding 16 inches. The largest city and supply chain hub in the impact zone is Winnipeg. Other cities in the storm’s potential path include Saskatoon, Dauphin, Dryden and Thunder Bay.

(Map: FreightWaves SONAR Critical Events, Nov. 9, 2021. To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.)

Winds will be gusting frequently at 35 to 40 mph, which will create blowing snow, whiteout conditions and an elevated risk of rollovers. This could lead to major freight flow issues through the duration of the storm. Power outages and road closures are possible in some areas.

Major lane of concern

• Trans-Canada Highway from Thunder Bay to just east of Regina.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Truckers who died helping accident victims named Highway Angels



Rollover alleys: 5 Interstate stretches that pose greatest risk

Colorado trucking company takes ‘huge hit’ from I-70 closures