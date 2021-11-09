  • ITVI.USA
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Big snowstorm to impact truckers in parts of Canada

Drivers to face potential whiteout conditions along Trans-Canada Highway

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Tuesday, November 9, 2021
1 minute read
Tractor-trailer in Canada snowstorm.
(Image: Flickr/Colby Stopa CC BY 2.0)

Truckers heading across southern Canada, and into the region from the U.S. Upper Midwest, will likely hit weather delays during the second half of the week.

Related: Storms continue to pound Pacific Northwest, Sierra Nevada

A storm is projected to move from southwestern Canada and the U.S. Northwest, intensifying across the north-central U.S. and south-central Canada by mid-week. Because of ample cold air, precipitation will be primarily in the form of snow, with significant accumulations expected. In fact, this will be the first significant disruptive snow event this fall for parts of Canada.

Heavy snow is forecast from central Saskatchewan to southern Manitoba, as well as western and central portions of Ontario, Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning. Travel along the Trans-Canada Highway could be treacherous.

This snowstorm may cause major transportation, business and supply chain disruptions. The heaviest snow totals will range from 12 to 16 inches, with some local totals exceeding 16 inches. The largest city and supply chain hub in the impact zone is Winnipeg. Other cities in the storm’s potential path include Saskatoon, Dauphin, Dryden and Thunder Bay.

(Map: FreightWaves SONAR Critical Events, Nov. 9, 2021. To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.)

Winds will be gusting frequently at 35 to 40 mph, which will create blowing snow, whiteout conditions and an elevated risk of rollovers. This could lead to major freight flow issues through the duration of the storm. Power outages and road closures are possible in some areas.

Major lane of concern

• Trans-Canada Highway from Thunder Bay to just east of Regina.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

