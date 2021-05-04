  • ITVI.USA
    15,313.440
    72.590
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.290
    0.040
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,291.490
    68.090
    0.4%
  • TLT.USA
    2.760
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.980
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.430
    -0.100
    -6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.840
    0.050
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.130
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.020
    -0.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,313.440
    72.590
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.290
    0.040
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,291.490
    68.090
    0.4%
  • TLT.USA
    2.760
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.980
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.430
    -0.100
    -6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.840
    0.050
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.130
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.020
    -0.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
At Your DoorstepFreightWaves TVNews

Big tech and bureaucracy — At Your Doorstep

How one company is breaking down data silos and promoting tech visibility

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, May 4, 2021
0 20 1 minute read

Understanding supply chains from source to manufacturing to delivery is crucial for companies to be able to adapt and succeed. The consumer electronics industry is one sector that struggles in honing that visibility across the board. 

On this episode of At Your Doorstep, Kaylee Nix looks at how Supplyframe is attempting to provide better visibility for those in the electronics industry. 

She welcomes Supplyframe CMO Richard Barnett to the show and the two discuss each step of the consumer electronics supply chain from idea to production to consumption. The U.S. is one of the biggest importers of electronics parts and U.S. importers have suffered greatly during the pandemic. 

Barnett discusses how President Biden is aiming to change trade policy to enhance supply chains across borders and make it easier to prepare for shortages in the future. 

You can find more At Your Doorstep episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Spotify

Subscribe to our Youtube

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, May 4, 2021
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc