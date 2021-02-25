BigCommerce merchants can now sell on Walmart.com

Vitabox, a seller of everyday products including vitamins, bath gels and skin products, saw a 25% increase in sales once it was able to sell its 8,500-plus items on Walmart.com (NYSE: WMT). That opportunity came about because it uses e-commerce platform BigCommerce, which is now integrated with Walmart’s Marketplace.

“Vitabox believes in making everyday essentials available to everyone, regardless of how or where they choose to shop. With BigCommerce, we were able to offer our entire product catalog on Walmart Marketplace in a matter of days, and every new product Vitabox adds to our website is automatically available on Walmart,” Ghiselle La Russo, head of marketplaces at Vitabox, said in a statement. “Even better, selling through this additional channel requires no ongoing maintenance from our team, which frees us up to focus on building the best essentials shopping experience for our customers while growing Walmart sales 300% year-over-year.”

Starting Thursday, merchants selling through the BigCommerce software-as-a-service e-commerce platform can now easily integrate their brands with Walmart Marketplace and sell their goods on Walmart.com. The integration puts 120 million Walmart shoppers within reach of BigCommerce’s merchants, the company said.

“More than ever before, merchants need to get their products in front of shoppers in all the places those shoppers are discovering and making purchases. Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for our customers to have that broad omnichannel presence,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer at BigCommerce. “Partnering with an industry leader like Walmart not only gives our merchants access to one of the world’s largest marketplaces, it also opens additional opportunities for them to strategically expand their e-commerce footprint.”

BigCommerce customers only need to choose the BigCommerce Channel Manager within the Walmart Marketplace to apply for the integration. Once a merchant applies for access, Walmart will review the application in an expedited manner, BigCommerce said.

The integration, which is facilitated by a separate partnership between Walmart and CedCommerce, automatically syncs products with Walmart.com and provides information on inventory levels, order tracking and fulfillment.

“After a year where our customers shopped online more than ever before, we are excited to partner with BigCommerce, an industry-leading e-commerce platform, to make it even easier for sellers to grow their online business,” Jeff Clementz, senior vice president of Walmart Marketplace, said. “At Walmart, we’re always thinking about how to best serve the customer and this partnership will provide customers with an even greater assortment.”

Merchants connecting into Walmart Marketplace through BigCommerce will also gain access to a curated network of complementary partners – including CedCommerce, Codisto Channel Cloud, Feedonomics, SureDone, Zentail, Tinuiti, Teikametrics and Deliverr – to support their listing, order and inventory management, advertising and fulfillment needs.

“Post-pandemic, the market is filled with equal counts of challenges and opportunities. The partnership between BigCommerce and Walmart tips the scale in favor of merchants considering multichannel sales. CedCommerce is pleased to work together with these two key e-commerce players and bring forward an integration solution that could be a catalyst to this collaboration,” Abhishek Jaiswal, CEO and co-founder of CedCommerce, said.

Those using CedCommerce for the integration are being offered a free month of service, the company said.

“Extending a branded storefront to an industry-leading marketplace like Walmart presents an incredible opportunity for merchants to open themselves up to a significant new audience, but simply existing on a new channel isn’t enough,” Sharon Gee, general manager of omnichannel partnerships at BigCommerce, said. “Working with CedCommerce gives BigCommerce merchants the functionality to easily list products on Walmart and manage orders from within our native Channel Manager, which can lead to a better customer experience and, ultimately, more sales over time.”

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

