BMO’s credit data shows little improvement despite stronger freight market

Data from Canada’s BMO on the trucking sector’s credit conditions for the bank’s second quarter suggests the upturn in freight rates has yet to significantly strengthen the finances of many of its clients.

BMO, the former Bank of Montreal, is one of the largest lenders to the trucking sector. As a publicly-traded company, its quarterly data on various metrics in its transportation group–of which about 90% consists of financing to truckers–is viewed as a strong indicator of the credit health of the industry.

However, the group is being sold to Stonepeak, a private equity company. That deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, so the latest BMO (NYSE: BMO) earnings report released Wednesday will likely be the next to last one of its kind that gives a transparent picture of credit conditions in the trucking sector.