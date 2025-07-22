BNSF aims to grow carload traffic with rail service upgrades

BNSF Railway carries more intermodal, coal, and grain traffic than any other railroad. And now it’s looking to boost its relatively small carload network through a combination of improved service, more frequent customer switching, and tighter partnerships with its top short line connections.

“We know intermodal’s a big part of the growth future. We’ve developed the ag [agriculture] shuttle network on the bulk side, and we certainly like our bulk network,” BNSF Chief Marketing Officer Tom Williams said in a recent interview. “I don’t want it to be lost that we care very much about that single-car merchandise network, too.”

Over the past year BNSF has taken steps to improve the efficiency of its merchandise network, starting with pushing down terminal dwell at its hump yards and emphasizing on-time train departures.

Those efforts paid off as BNSF posted all-time best terminal dwell figures in May. For the second quarter, terminal dwell was 21.9 hours, a 17% improvement compared to the second quarter of 2024.