BNSF ops chief out after just five months

BNSF Railway has promoted Craig Morehouse to executive vice president and chief operations officer, replacing Matt Garland, who stepped down to pursue another opportunity after spending five months as the railroad’s top operating official.

“We thank Matt for his leadership and contributions to BNSF over the course of his career,” Chief Executive Katie Farmer said. Garland, who began his career at BNSF in 2001, had been in the top operations role since Jan. 1 of this year.

Craig Morehouse

Morehouse most recently served as senior vice president, network operations and service design.

As COO, Morehouse oversees the entire operations organization, including transportation, engineering, mechanical, service design, safety and training, operations support, resource protection and environmental.