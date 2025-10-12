Borderlands Mexico: A. Duie Pyle expands into cross-border LTL market 

Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: A. Duie Pyle expands into cross-border LTL market; Mexico’s heavy-duty truck industry braces for slowdown and Maersk opens new Dallas-Fort Worth freight hub.

A. Duie Pyle, one of the nation’s oldest family-owned carriers, is expanding its less-than-truckload (LTL) operations beyond the Northeast with a cross-border service connecting Mexico and the U.S.

The expansion is a direct response to customer demand and the rapid reshaping of North American supply chains, according to Frank Granieri, A. Duie Pyle’s chief operating officer of supply chain solutions.

“Our loyal customers rely on A. Duie Pyle to adapt to their evolving needs,” Granieri told FreightWaves. “Cross-border solutions emerged as a growing priority in our quarterly business reviews. Given recent industry developments and heightened customer demand, we recognized this as the ideal time to proactively address these needs with a solution that leverages Pyle’s core strengths in reliable and efficient logistics.”

By entering the U.S.–Mexico market, Pyle aims to provide service reliability, technology integration, and customer visibility to one of the fastest-growing trade corridors in North America, Granieri said.

End-to-end visibility from the border to the Northeast

A. Duie Pyle is a privately held freight transportation and logistics company based in West Chester, Pennsylvania. It was founded in 1924 and has grown into one of the largest regional LTL carriers in the Northeast.

The company’s core business is LTL freight, with a dense service footprint across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Southeast. The carrier operates more than 30 service centers, enabling next-day and two-day coverage across some of the busiest freight corridors in the country.

A. Duie Pyle’s new cross-border service links cross-dock operations at key border gateways like Laredo and El Paso, Texas, aiming to provide tracking and flexible billing options.

Shippers can choose between segmented or consolidated invoices, giving them control over operational and financial processes, Granieri said.

“This strategy enables us to integrate our technology platform with cross-dock operators on the U.S. side of the border, resulting in faster transit times and lower claims ratios compared to traditional national LTL carriers,” he said. “The model uses close partnerships with cross-dock operators and vetted truckload carriers that provide consistent reliability to the Northeast, where it is processed and delivered on Pyle assets.”

Granieri said demand for direct, reliable access from the border has grown sharply in recent quarters, particularly among automotive, manufacturing, and consumer goods customers that ship to and from the Northeast.

“This demand is creating new opportunities for us to enhance our service offering,” he said. “Our customers want to efficiently navigate the complexities of cross-border logistics while maintaining their supply chain visibility.”

A. Duie Pyle’s new LTL service connects key gateways in Laredo and El Paso, Texas, to the company’s dense Northeast U.S. network. (Photo: A. Duie Pyle)



A tale of two LTL markets

The U.S. less-than-truckload market is predicted to be a $114 billion business in 2025, according to Mordor Intelligence. Some of the largest LTL providers in the U.S. include FedEx Freight, Old Dominion, XPO, Estes, Saia, ABF, Averitt and A. Duie Pyle.

By contrast, Mexico’s LTL segment is smaller and more fragmented, built around partnerships and cross-dock consolidation rather than dense terminal networks. Major domestic providers include Estafeta, Paquetexpress, Castores and Tresguerras.

While hard revenue figures are scarce, Mexico’s overall freight and logistics market totals about $124 billion in 2025, and LTL is among its fastest-growing segments — to expand roughly 6% annually through 2029 as e-commerce and nearshoring drive demand for smaller, more frequent shipments.

Partnerships and process control

Rather than build its own network in Mexico, A. Duie Pyle will leverage partnerships with established Mexican carriers and customs brokers, while cooperating on regulatory compliance and drayage operations on both sides of the border.

“We’re collaborating with experienced customs brokers to ensure all shipments meet requirements,” Granieri said. “By partnering with trusted drayage providers on both sides, we can keep freight moving swiftly and maintain reliability for our customers.”

Granieri also sees long-term momentum in Mexico’s manufacturing sector, fueled by nearshoring trends and the trade stability brought by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

“As nearshoring continues to develop, manufacturers and suppliers will seek more streamlined transportation solutions to meet the increasing need for cost-effective, timely deliveries,” Granieri said. “Pyle’s cross-border service, with its focus on end-to-end visibility and transit time reductions, positions us to capitalize on this demand and expand our footprint in the cross-border LTL space.”

Mexico’s heavy-duty truck industry braces for slowdown

Mexico’s heavy-duty truck manufacturing sector is facing one of its steepest downturns in recent years, as production, exports, and sales continue to fall sharply amid economic headwinds and tariff uncertainty tied to the U.S., industry stakeholders said.

Mexico’s National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor-Trailer Producers (Anpact) and the Mexican Association of Automobile Dealers (AMDA) reported that cargo truck production dropped 59.3% in September compared to a year earlier, reaching just 6,857 units — the lowest monthly figure since 2018.

Exports of heavy-duty trucks fell 58.3% year-over-year to 5,196 units in September, while domestic sales fell 34.5% to 3,358 units.

Anpact now projects the market will close 2025 with about 40,200 units sold, down from its earlier forecast of 43,600 in June and well below the 50,000 projected at the start of the year.

ANPACT President Rogelio Arzate described the situation as “very complex” during a news conference on Thursday, citing reduced U.S. demand, along with used truck imports that continue to pressure domestic sales.

Arzate said there is also uncertainty surrounding the potential 25% U.S. tariff on Mexican-built heavy trucks.

Maersk opens new Dallas-Fort Worth freight hub

Global shipping giant Maersk has opened a 100,000-square-foot integrated station and linehaul hub in Coppell, Texas, just five miles from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to a news release.

The facility expands its U.S. logistics footprint ahead of the peak holiday shipping season and it replaces the company’s nearby station in Irving.

Maersk recently opened a 100,000-square-foot logistics facility in Coppell, Texas, just ahead of the holiday rush. (Photo: Maersk)

The Coppell hub is designed to process thousands of shipments weekly, serving both local and national networks. It combines pickup, delivery, and long-haul operations under one roof to increase speed and efficiency across business-to-business and business-to-consumer segments, Maersk said.

With seven stations across Texas and more than 65 facilities in North America, Maersk said the Coppell hub will support growing demand for less-than-truckload, full truckload, and last-mile services while aiming to improve reliability.



