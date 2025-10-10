Mexico’s tariff on Chinese imports rattles cross-border e-commerce

New customs rules add uncertainty for U.S. sellers and test Mexico’s role as a nearshoring and fulfillment hub.

Mexico’s mid-August move to raise duties on Chinese imports to 33.5% — paired with tighter data-reporting requirements — is creating fresh uncertainty for U.S. e-commerce sellers fulfilling orders into the country.

“In August, President Claudia Sheinbaum made changes under the Plan Nacional de Desarrollo (National Development Plan),” Carlos Barbosa, vice president of e-commerce solutions at ePost Global told FreightWaves. “Everything coming in from China, instead of the 19% tariff, went up to 33.5% — and it could be even more for some products. At the same time, we started getting requests from our customs broker in Mexico that now we have to provide the seller’s U.S. tax ID or EIN, along with the consignee’s [Mexican tax ID]. So now both sides of the transaction must be declared.”

Cypress, California-based ePost Global is a technology enabled global shipping solutions provider. The company has facilities in Chicago, New Jersey, Miami and Los Angeles.