Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week in Borderlands Mexico: GM, Stellantis drive auto exports to US in February; BNSF Railway breaks ground on $500M logistics center north of Dallas; and global shipper opens ground freight hub in Fontana.

GM, Stellantis drive auto exports to US in February

Mexico’s automotive sector produced 311,457 light vehicles in February, a 1.8% decline year over year, while exports fell 4.4% to 247,945 units, according to the latest data from Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

Despite the monthly slowdown, the industry remains heavily export-driven, particularly toward the U.S.

During the first two months of 2026, Mexico produced 625,774 vehicles, down 0.6% compared with the same period in 2025, while exports totaled 485,426 units, a 1.4% increase year over year.