Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week in Borderlands Mexico: GM, Stellantis drive auto exports to US in February; BNSF Railway breaks ground on $500M logistics center north of Dallas; and global shipper opens ground freight hub in Fontana.
GM, Stellantis drive auto exports to US in February
Mexico’s automotive sector produced 311,457 light vehicles in February, a 1.8% decline year over year, while exports fell 4.4% to 247,945 units, according to the latest data from Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).
Despite the monthly slowdown, the industry remains heavily export-driven, particularly toward the U.S.
During the first two months of 2026, Mexico produced 625,774 vehicles, down 0.6% compared with the same period in 2025, while exports totaled 485,426 units, a 1.4% increase year over year.
Mexico’s automotive industry is one of the largest cross-border freight engines in North America. With roughly three-quarters of vehicles produced in Mexico exported to the U.S.
Mexico hosts major assembly plants operated by global automakers including General Motors, Stellantis, Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo and BMW.
Large production clusters in states such as Coahuila, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Puebla and San Luis Potosí have turned the country into a key export platform for automakers serving the North American market, with vehicles and components moving daily across the U.S.–Mexico border by truck and rail.
U.S. remains dominant export market
The U.S. continued to be the main destination for vehicles assembled in Mexico.
From January through February, 75.7% of all vehicle exports from Mexico were shipped to the U.S., underscoring the deep integration of North American automotive supply chains under the USMCA trade framework.
Canada ranked as the second-largest market with 12.1% of exports, followed by Germany, Colombia and other international markets.
The heavy reliance on the U.S. market highlights how production decisions in Mexico are closely tied to demand in the American automotive sector, where many vehicles assembled south of the border are sold.
General Motors, Stellantis lead production
Among automakers operating in Mexico, General Motors and Stellantis produced the most vehicles in February.
General Motors led the country with 69,652 vehicles produced, followed by Stellantis with 40,865 units. Other major producers included Nissan with 40,214 vehicles and Ford Motor Co. with 31,508 units.
Export activity showed a similar pattern.
General Motors exported 57,473 vehicles during February, the highest among manufacturers, while Stellantis shipped 30,401 units abroad, placing it second.
Ford exported 28,958 vehicles, followed by Nissan with 27,800 units and Toyota with 26,190 vehicles.
Export-focused industry
The figures highlight Mexico’s role as one of the world’s most export-oriented automotive manufacturing hubs. Most vehicles assembled in the country are destined for foreign markets, particularly the United States.
The industry also continues to be dominated by light trucks and SUVs. During the first two months of 2026, light trucks accounted for about 80.4% of total vehicle production in Mexico, reflecting consumer demand trends in North America.
Related: Authorities move to cancel permits for 350 Mexican steel importers
BNSF Railway breaks ground on $500M logistics center north of Dallas
BNSF Railway has broken ground on a 944-acre logistics center in Gunter, Texas, marking the start of construction on a major rail-served industrial park about an hour north of Dallas.
The project, called Logistics Center North Dallas, represents an investment of roughly $500 million, with the first phase expected to take about 19 months to complete, according to the railroad.
The development will offer direct rail service and ready-to-build industrial sites designed to help shippers expand their supply chains and improve access to the fast-growing Dallas–Fort Worth logistics corridor.
Global shipper opens ground freight hub in Fontana
A.P. Moller – Maersk has opened a 165,000-square-foot ground freight facility in Fontana, California, expanding its trucking and distribution network in the Inland Empire, one of the nation’s busiest logistics hubs.
The site is designed to improve freight flows across Southern California and strengthen the company’s integrated logistics operations in North America.
The facility includes 22 dock doors, a fleet of 18 vehicles and 24/7 operations, allowing Maersk to accelerate freight turnaround times by up to five hours while providing faster connections to regional and interstate markets. Its location provides direct access to major transportation corridors linking Southern California with inland distribution networks.
The Fontana hub complements Maersk’s existing ground freight stations in Sacramento, San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles, strengthening the company’s network of more than 65 facilities across North America and supporting end-to-end logistics services for customers moving freight through the region.